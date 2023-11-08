MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers and that brings him significant financial benefits. According to the Celebrity Net Worth portal, Jimmy Donaldson, as he is actually called, has a fortune of approximately 100 million dollars, and receives profits of between 3 and 5 million dollars from his videos and online activities.

However, if something characterizes MrBeast, it is not having an excessive attachment to money, as demonstrated by some of his initiatives in the past, when he bought an entire neighborhood so that his employees could live in it, or gave away $50,000 to viewers of your videos. That doesn’t put him on the same level as other philanthropic millionaires like Bill Gates, but in one of his latest videos the content creator has upped the ante and gone to Africa to do his bit against the persistent chronic drought that the country suffers. continent.

Give drink to the thirsty. In one of his latest videos MrBeast has once again surprised his followers by landing in Africa to change the lives of more than half a million people in Kenya, Cameroon, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. The main reason for the video is to finance the creation of more than 100 clean, drinking water wells in different villages in these countries, creating the necessary infrastructure so that the population does not consume water from contaminated rivers.

These waters are the breeding ground for pathogens that cause typhoid fever and diarrhea, which each year kill thousands of people in East African countries. In addition, for health reasons, these new wells prevent the inhabitants of these villages from having to travel long distances every day to collect some drinking water, so they can dedicate that time to training or working.

“Many think that to have this great impact it is necessary to have resources and financing from a great government, but it is not true that solving this great problem is possible,” says the popular YouTuber in the video.

Aligned with Bill Gates for water. MrBeast shares the same point of view regarding the importance of water health with Bill Gates, who had one of the most powerful motivations in this cause to take the first steps with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to which he plans to donate. all his fortune.

“My passion for the subject [del agua] It goes back 25 years, to January 1997, when Melinda and I were reading an article in The New York Times by Nicholas Kristof. In it he claimed that diarrhea killed 3.1 million people every year, mostly children,” declares the founder of Microsoft in his book How to Avoid the Next Pandemic.

Direct philanthropy. Unlike Bill Gates, the YouTuber does not invest in third-party innovations to seek the development and well-being of communities in the medium or long term as Gates does, but prefers to get into trouble and act on his own by providing what the affected people need. .

To this end, it has created Beast Philanthropy, a parallel channel dedicated to philanthropic causes in which all profits are reinvested in new causes.

Human well-being according to the West. MrBeast has not only gone to Africa to improve people’s living conditions, he has also arrived loaded with computers, tables, bicycles and other resources to brighten the lives of the children in the area and improve their educational level.

Generally, the YouTuber’s philanthropic actions are well received by the majority of his legion of fans. However, there are voices that criticize these philanthropic whitewashing initiatives for applying a paternalistic “white savior” vision. The most critical say that a concept of what well-being or educational quality implies from the point of view of Westerners is applied which, on the other hand, collides with the reality of the true needs of the population of Africa.

The One Laptop Per Child case. One of the most famous cases of this “white savior” vision is the One Laptop Per Child project promoted by Nicholas Negroponte, which proposed bringing an affordable laptop to every child in Africa to improve their education and contribute to the development of the continent. Although the initiative was very honorable, it did not take into account the reality of the African population and ended up failing.

Not taking into account that access to the internet or a basic electrical infrastructure with which to charge laptops is common in many villages in Africa, or that the teaching staff did not have the minimum knowledge to teach their students to program, or even to using computers properly were the main reasons for their failure. The idea came from Western living conditions that do not occur in Africa.

Imagen | MrBeast (@mrbeast)