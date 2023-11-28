The reduction of the working day is at the center of the political debate, after the investiture agreement signed by Sumar and PSOE, in which it was agreed to cut the working day to 38.5 hours by 2024 and to 37.5 hours per week in 2025, reducing the working day progressively until reaching 35 hours at the end of the day.

In this scenario, the four-day, 32-hour workweek would find the perfect fit to become the reference model. Some millionaires like Bill Gates are betting on an even more disruptive solution: the three-day work week. The problem: decades can pass because very few companies can afford the necessary investment.

Bill Gates bets everything on artificial intelligence. Last week Bill Gates was a guest on the podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah, where the founder of Microsoft expressed his enthusiasm for the impact of artificial intelligence on productivity and the business fabric in the future.

According to the tycoon, the use of artificial intelligence will be so important for the industry that it will allow the working day to be reduced to three days and enjoy more free time for leisure, without affecting the productivity of companies. During the interview, Bill Gates noted: “I don’t think the impact of AI will be as dramatic as that of the industrial revolution, but it will certainly be as great as the introduction of the PC. Word processing applications did not end office work, but they changed it forever. Business owners and employees had to adapt, and they did.”

Bikes for productivity. Steve Jobs defined computers as bicycles for the mind, when he was referring to the impulse of computing to the development of human capabilities. The billionaire has referred in similar terms regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on production processes.

“If we eventually get to a society where you only work three days a week, that’s probably fine. Machines will be able to produce all the food and so on,” Bill Gates adds, “in the short term, the productivity gains that AI provides “It’s very interesting. Eliminating some of the heavy lifting.”

The problem is that the maturity of artificial intelligence is still very far away, with AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) still in its infancy and artificial intelligence limited to very specific sectors such as programming, analytics or certain investment branches.

Decades of investment that will leave many out. According to The State of AI in 2022 study prepared by the consulting firm Mckinsey, in 2017 only 20% of participating companies claimed to be using artificial intelligence in at least one area of ​​their business, compared to 50% that claimed to apply it in 2022. 63% of respondents say they have investment plans in AI for the next three years.

With these investment figures, Bill Gates’ dream could take decades to extend to the entire industrial fabric, in the same way that, forty years after the arrival of the computer, there are still many SMEs that have not tackled digital transformation.

Changes in professional roles. The Millionaire invites you to look back at the transformative process that computers had in the industry, and their fit into professional roles. In that sense, Bill Gates states that “teachers, sales technicians or customer service may disappear as other professions did before, but it will give them a supervisory role over the actions of AI.”

For Bill Gates, reducing working hours should not be a problem as long as it is offset by the increase in productivity that the use of AI promises, giving as an example the reductions in working hours that Iceland and Japan have already adopted.

Theory versus reality. Bill Gates’ approach is perfectly feasible on paper, especially taking into account the rapid development that artificial intelligence is having. However, the reality of millions of companies in Spain is much more stubborn.

The Adecco Infoemployment Report shows that 7 out of 10 companies in Spain do not see the implementation of the four-day, 32-hour week that the Government of Spain intends to implement towards the end of the next legislature as viable. The main reason is the lack of profit margins to implement the necessary digital transformation processes or the cost of hiring additional staff.

According to official data, the Spanish industrial fabric is made up of 54.45% by one-person SMEs, 38.70% by SMEs with between one and nine workers and a small percentage of companies with between 50 and 250 employees (0.94% ) or more than 250 employees (0.19%). This means that any investment in R&D represents a serious obstacle to the viability of the company, as demonstrated by the 61.41% of self-employed workers who do not see it viable to apply the changes to reduce the working day to four days, much less to three. as proposed by Bill Gates.

