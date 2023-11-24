More news from the Italian pioneer company in the field of GPS anti-theft devices for motorbikes and bicycles. In addition to the most recent Trackting BIKE, a device specifically designed for bicycles, here is insurance against theft

November 24, 2023

Thanks to the partnership between Tackting Srl e Neosuranceafter purchasing the GPS bicycle tracking device you will be able to activate one theft policy with truly innovative procedures and conditions. In fact, we know that until now it was almost impossible to insure bikes against theft; yet, thanks to the agreement between these two companies and the practicality ofApp Tracktingit will be child’s play to protect yourself from possible theft.

After registering on the App and pairing your tracker via QR code, you will be able to choose your subscription plan, Standard, Pro o Premium. The first is the GPS anti-theft service with alarm phone call and monitoring in the event of theft; the Pro service includes the addition of continuous and historical monitoring of routes, finally the Premium understands the theft policy e RC on our new bicycle.

E-bike or not, bicycles are expensive and precious objects, being able to protect yourself from unpleasant surprises has never been easy.