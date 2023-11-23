In recent years we have had to live through turbulent times regarding job rotationand if not, ask Sam Altman and his “no dismissal” from OpenAI.

Against all odds, during the pandemic, companies began hiring thousands of new employees and, just two years later, fired many more. Beyond the exceptional nature of that moment, staff rotation says a lot about talent retention policies and the well-being of your employees.

In fact, staff rotation can be a good factor to take into account now that technological talent leaves vacant positions uncovered for months and employees have greater decision-making power over which company they want to work for. If a company’s employees last a short time in their position, something is happening within that company.

The human resources company Resume.io has prepared an analysis of the companies with the highest capitalization in the US, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and has cross-referenced that list with the average seniority of their employees based on LinkedIn data. The result: companies in which employees last less time, and those in which employees do not want to leave their jobs.

One of the most surprising data is that large American technology companies show a high turnover of personnel, lowering the average seniority. For example, Apple is the one that retains the least employee loyalty with an average of 1.7 years of seniority, followed by Amazon with 1.8 years and Meta, which ties with 1.8 years.





Listed by average length of service (in years)

Companies like Tesla or the processor manufacturer AMD also fail to retain their employees for much longer, with average tenure of 2 and 2.3 years respectively. Better performance is recorded in the data of Netflix, with 3.1 years of average seniority for its employees, and in Alphabet, which closes the list with 3.7 years on average, thus doubling the retention capacity of the company led by Tim Cook.

On the opposite side, Texas Instruments, with average ages greater than 8.4 years, Broadcom with 7.4 years, IBM with 6.9 years or Intel with an average of 6 years, provide the counterpoint as companies where staff turnover is lower and its employees find the stability and well-being they need.

Springboard companies and the return to the office

That said, there is a varied casuistry that could explain the poor talent retention in these companies and it doesn’t have to be related to poor employee welfare policies.

At a time of talent shortage as acute as the current one, some employees use companies as a springboard to move to others with better positions and economic conditions. Having top companies like Apple on your resume opens many more doors and is more attractive to other companies.

In fact, the principle is the same as what Stewart Butterfield, former CEO of Slack, explained: middle managers hired a lot of staff in order to promote themselves and, when they left the company, their resume would show that they supervised a large team within from Meta, Alphabet or Apple.

On the other hand, the back to office policies of some of the large technology companies have been unfortunate to say the least, putting a good part of the workforce on a war footing.

A good example is found in Meta or Amazon, which have applied very aggressive return-to-office policies after years of teleworking promises. The CEO of Amazon has even invited his employees to leave the company if they are not willing to comply with the new hybrid work schedule, and Google employees may face worse evaluations if they do not go to the office when required.

All of these circumstances count when it comes to retaining talent or ensuring that employees do not last long in the company and look for other options with better conditions.

