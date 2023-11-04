Big Tech’s profits are soaring: here’s why

The recent quarterly reports of Wall Street’s Big Tech companies, also known as the “fantastic 6” (Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Netflix), showed an overall growth in turnover and profits, but with significant differences between companies. In the last quarter, Big Tech achieved significant growth in revenues and profits. The cumulative total revenue reached $408.479 billion, an increase of 19.78% compared to the same period last year. Overall net profits have seen a notable increase, going from 60.852 billion dollars to 88.075 billion, recording an increase of 44.7%.



One of the underlying themes of this quarterly session was the return to traditional business. An example of this is Amazon, which, despite its success in cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has seen notable growth in operating income from its “regular” e-commerce. In the period between July and September 2023, the company generated an operating income of 4.3 billion dollars, demonstrating that traditional business has regained space. The AWS division continues to be highly profitable, with profits for $17.4 billion as of September 30. Despite the growth of e-commerce, cloud operating income has remained stable, highlighting the importance of traditional business.

Alphabet has also experienced a return to traditional business, with an increase in advertising revenue. Google’s advertising reached $44 billion, contributing to the improvement in the group’s overall revenues. This trend is also confirmed by Meta, formerly known as Facebook, which posted its best quarter yet with revenue of $34.146 billion. The commercials business has played a significant role in this growth, in contrast to expectations of a year earlier.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a key factor in quarterly results, although it is not yet clear how it will affect Big Tech’s balance sheets. However, AI has played a role in optimizing processes, particularly in the advertising industry. The ability to analyze and use user data more efficiently has attracted advertisers and contributed to the growth of advertising revenues. Meta and Alphabet are two examples of companies that have leveraged AI to improve the effectiveness of their advertising operations.

The cloud computing sector has been a strong point for some of the Big Techs. Microsoft, for example, reported revenues of $56.5 billion, driven by its Azure division. The latter saw a growth of 29%, thanks also to AI-based services. THowever, cloud performance may vary between different companies. Alphabet, despite growing revenue, saw its stock sell off due to the undervaluation of its division cloud.

Finally, cost cutting emerged as a cross-cutting theme in the company’s quarterly reports Big Tech. Reducing staff is one of the strategies used to improve efficiency operations and increase profitability. However, these measures may raise concerns about the impact on workers. Operational efficiency has become an important aspect for companies, allowing them to improve their budgets.

The quarterly reports of Wall Street’s Big Tech companies showed overall growth in revenues and profits, but with notable differences between companies. The return to traditional business, the use of Artificial Intelligence and cost cutting emerged as key themes in this round. However, it is important to point out that each company has its own unique history and strategy. The competitiveness of the technology sector continues to push companies to look for new ways to improve their profitability and growth.

