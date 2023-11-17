Suara.com – After her sister’s name was dragged into the feud between Fuji and a former employee, Marissya Icha’s sister gave many responses. However, this response actually contained various accusations against the Fuji family.

Apart from exposing Fuji’s behavior, Marissya Icha’s sister discussed the attitude of Haji Faisal’s family in controlling Vanessa Angel’s inheritance. He even accused Haji Faisal of being greedy.

Recently, Marissya Icha’s sister, Irene Bermawi discussed about the donated house given to Gala. He asked Haji Faisal to return it.

Regarding the busy discussion about her sister, Marissya Icha finally opened her voice. This coal businessman was actually surprised by his brother’s attitude.

“Sis Icha’s response to your sister saying that Vanessa Angel’s items should be returned. How do you respond to that?” asked the media crew to Marissya Icha, reported from the TikTok account @hjjytpprsam on Friday (17/11/2023).

“I was also really surprised because I myself have a relationship like that with my brother. So I was also surprised (he) suddenly said something like that,” responded Marissya Icha.

Furthermore, Marissya Icha asked the media to directly ask the now viral sister, Irene Bermawi.

“Just ask the person directly,” added Marissya Icha.

Meanwhile, the attitude and smiling expression shown by Marissya Icha in the video is in the spotlight. Various comments were given to him.

“It’s really nice to be sought after by journalists,” said netizens.

“I can smile because it’s gone viral,” added another.

“Looks happy,” commented another netizen.