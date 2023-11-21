The expression “harder than finding a needle in a haystack” takes on a new dimension if, instead of a haystack, we throw the needle into the barn built by Sukup Manufacturing in Mason City, a small town in Iowa, USA. And it is so because more than a grain silo, a conventional corn warehouse like there are so many spread throughout the country’s agricultural regions, what Sukup has built is an authentic metal mass worthy of appearing in the Guinness of records. .

The structural data are impressive, of course: it is around 47 meters high50 in diameter and – the company details – has the capacity to store around 2.2 million bushels, or Anglo-Saxon bushels, which is equivalent to about 55,900 tons of corn or 48,000 of barley.

Its creators estimate that 2,500 trucks would be needed to fill it and it could accommodate a Boeing 767-200 aircraft within its enormous structure, made up of 30 rings.

Grain to give and take

When announcing the project and on its website, Sukup Manufacturing presents the structure as “the free-space grain silo.” biggest in the world”; a tagline, “free”, with which the company indicates that the roof is not supported by columns or interior pillars.

The project started in September 2020 and less than a year later, in mid-2021, its works were almost finished. The Big Bin Bash was presented at the beginning of June 2021 with a ceremony with a choir included, which featured a sash reminiscent of its Guinness XXL size: “World’s Largest Grain Bin 2021”. Last July its owners still boasted of that category.





The question is… Why does someone need such a titan? Who wants a silo that can only be filled with 2,500 trucks and that would be as good for storing grain as an airplane?

The answer is Golden Grain Energy (GGE), an ethanol production plant located in Mason City that seeks to strengthen its supply and ability to acquire grain when conditions are more advantageous, which requires, of course, a robust muscle for its storage.





“We currently have about 10 days of storage and thanks to the addition of this deposit we will increase our storage capacity to approximately 30 days“says the company before highlighting that the new infrastructure will increase both the company’s storage capacity and its own reception potential to receive raw materials.

Ethanol plants, Sukup explains, seek to capture grain “as soon as possible at the price they like,” so a warehouse like the one in Mason City offers an interesting plus: “It gives them many opportunities throughout the year to be more efficient.” with its ethanol”.

In Xataka | The heaviest building in the world is in Europe and is a communist heritage: 1,250,000 tons of steel and concrete

Images | Sukup