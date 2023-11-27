COP28 will begin on November 30 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and for the first time since taking office, US President Joe Biden will not attend United Nations conference on climate changein what it will become the hottest year never recorded.

I 15 days of negotiationscrucial to cutting emissions and curbing global warming, will kick off with the global summit on climate action on 1 and 2 December, which will bring together heads of state and government and civil society leaders.

Approximately expected in Dubai 70,000 peopleamong which many national leaders, in what could be the largest UN climate summit ever. However, Biden will be missing from the roll call: the programs published by the White House, in fact, do not foresee the presence of either the President or Vice President Kamala Harris in Dubai this week. Will be John KerryUS climate envoy and former Secretary of State and Senator, to lead the day-to-day negotiations for the United States.

Biden took part in both COP26 in Glasgow and COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Until Biden, it was not customary for the US president to attend every COP summit. The President of the USA has given him since his inauguration high priority on climate actiondespite some missteps, such as the ok to new drilling in Alaska.

Instead, he will participate in the COP28 Summit Pope francesco, despite health problems: it is the first time that a Pope goes to the United Nations meeting on climate. Pope Francis cares about the health of the planet and the global climate: in 2015 he published his papal encyclical Laudato Si, in which he supported an ethical cause in favor of climate action, and earlier this year he published a sequel, Laudato Deum, which invited human beings to recognize the natural and ethical limits to economic and technological development.

They will participate in COP28 Re Carlo IIIwho will deliver the opening speech at the summit, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvapresident of Brazil, Simon StiellUnited Nations climate chief, Madeleine Diouf Sarrrepresentative of the 46-member negotiating bloc, namely the world’s least developed countries such as the Pacific Islands, conflict-torn nations and more than half of the countries in Africa, and Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, president of the large negotiating bloc at the COP is the so-called G77+China. Also present Ruslan EdelgeriyevPutin’s climate advisor, Xie ZhenhuaChinese climate envoy, Wopke Hoekstrathe new commissioner for climate action of the European Union, but also Bill Gatesnumerous political decision-makers, representatives and activists from all over the world.