US President Joe Biden has reportedly urged Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to halt attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip for three days. Photo/Al Arabiya

WASHINGTON – President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden reportedly urged the Prime Minister (PM) Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu to stop attacks on Hamas Of Gaza Strip for three days. Biden said a halt to fighting in Gaza could allow negotiators to secure the release of more hostages.

“Under a proposal being discussed between the US, Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10 to 15 hostages over a three-day period and verify the identities of the remaining captives,” read an Axios report on Tuesday as quoted by RT, Wednesday (8/11/2023 ).

The militant group will also send a list of the hostages, the outlet said, citing an unnamed US official.

According to the report, Biden and Netanyahu discussed the proposal during their phone call on Monday.

“Netanyahu told Biden he does not trust Hamas and does not believe the group is ready to agree to a hostage deal,” Axios said, citing unnamed US and Israeli officials.

He also stated that Israel may lose international support for its attacks during the three-day break. Netanyahu noted that Hamas attacked Israeli soldiers and captured one of them during a humanitarian lull in the 2014 war with West Jerusalem.

Despite continuing to oppose a general ceasefire in the war with Hamas, US officials have repeatedly stated in recent days that a tactical pause could be used to free hostages, provide more humanitarian aid to Gaza and allow more Palestinian civilians to evacuate the area. became the focus of Israeli attacks.

Netanyahu firmly rejected the possibility of a ceasefire, and said calls to stop fighting were a call for Israel to surrender to Hamas.

Netanyahu demanded that some 240 hostages held by Hamas be released before a ceasefire could be considered.