US President Joe Biden is giving a speech. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden refuses to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He instead proposed a temporary humanitarian pause.

Biden was speaking to a crowd of about 200 people when a woman, later identified as rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, shouted, “If you care about the Jewish people, as a rabbi, I want you to call a ceasefire right now.”

Breaking: Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg is interrupting President Biden demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW. She is speaking on behalf of thousands of American Jews who say Not In Our Name! We refuse to allow a genocide be carried out in our names. Ceasefire Now to save lives! pic.twitter.com/m5fR8OdoOk — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) November 1, 2023

The incident was captured on video and shared by the Jewish Voice for Peace account on

The US president responded by saying he believed “we need a pause” and explaining that meant “giving time to get the prisoners out,” apparently referring to foreign nationals currently trapped in Gaza.

Rabbi Rosenberg was later escorted from the scene of Biden’s speech, after which the president said he understood his emotions and acknowledged “this is very complicated” for Israel and the Muslim world.

“I support a two-state solution; “I’ve done it from the start,” Biden said. But he added, “The fact is that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A real terrorist organization.”

In an earlier speech in Minnesota on Wednesday, Biden reiterated Washington’s support for Israel’s right to “self-defense” following the Hamas attack on October 7, which claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis.