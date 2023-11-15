loading…

US President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid military and economic disputes. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden meet with the leader China Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Wednesday local time. The two met for talks that could ease disputes between the two superpowers over military conflict, drug trafficking and artificial intelligence.

Biden welcomed the Chinese leader at the Filoli estate, a country house and gardens about 30 miles (48 km) south of San Francisco, where they will later attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

The US and Chinese leaders will seek to reduce friction in a relationship many consider the world’s most important, but major progress in overcoming the major differences that divide them may have to wait a few more days.

During the meeting, US President Joe Biden said that competition between the two countries should not lead to conflict.

“We have known each other for a long time, our meetings have always been honest, frank and useful,” Biden said, starting his short speech.

“I think the most important thing is that you and I understand each other clearly, from leader to leader,” he continued.

“We must ensure that competition does not lead to conflict,” he added as quoted by the BBC, Thursday (16/11/2023).

In turn, Jinping said that the US-China bilateral relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

“This should develop in a way that benefits both nations and fulfill our responsibility for the progress of mankind,” he said.