Biden meets Xi: “Important progress”. But for the US president the Chinese leader is “a dictator”. The response: “Irresponsible”

High-level dialogue between China and the United States resumes, after the tensions of recent years. Joe Biden confirmed this after the summit in San Francisco with Xi Jinping.

“We have returned to communicating in a direct, open, clear manner,” said the US president, speaking of “important progress” in relations between the two countries, which have fallen to their lowest levels since they established diplomatic relations in 1979. In particular, Beijing has pledged to reopen military communication channels closed after the August 2022 visit of the then US House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

The two countries also reached an agreement to establish a working group on the fight against drug trafficking. Beijing has said it will block the export of chemical materials used to produce fentanyl, the opioid that has triggered an epidemic causing more than 100,000 deaths a year.

In welcoming Xi, Biden said the two have an obligation to ensure that competition does not turn into conflict. Xi said that despite some “serious” problems, they should be “fully capable of overcoming differences.” “The world is big enough for China and the United States to coexist and succeed,” the Chinese president said. “Bilateral relations between the two countries are the most important and it would be unrealistic for one side to try to reshape the other,” he added.

“China has no plan to replace the United States, and the US should have no plan to suppress China: the two countries should promote mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi explained.

Biden said he highlighted the importance “of peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait. For Xi, reunification with Taiwan “is an unstoppable process” and represents “the most important and delicate issue in relations between China and the United States”. “The United States should take concrete actions to honor its commitment not to support Taiwan’s independence, stop arming Taiwan, and support the peaceful reunification of China,” the Chinese president added.

At the press conference, Biden confirmed that he still considers Xi “a dictator”, as he leads “a communist country founded on a system totally different from ours”.

Beijing’s reaction was clear. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China “strongly opposes” the remarks. This, Mao added, was an “extremely wrong statement and irresponsible political manipulation.”