loading…

US President Joe Biden. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden called a Qatar-brokered deal to free several Israeli hostages held by Hamas fighters “very close”.

Over the previous 24 hours, Israeli, American and Palestinian sources said a deal was close.

Hamas fighters took about 240 hostages to Gaza during their October 7 attack on Israel, and have since released only four of them.

President Biden on ongoing effort to bring home hostages: “We’ve been working on this intensively for weeks…We’re now very close, very close. We could bring some of these hostages home very soon…Nothing is done until it’s done…but things are looking good at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/Kre9OqJgPJ — CSPAN (@cspan) November 21, 2023

The welfare of the hostages has become a major concern for the Israeli public, who fear the hostages will be killed or injured during the Israeli colonial forces’ (IDF) ongoing air and ground operations in the enclave, or executed in response to Israeli attacks.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday (21/11/2023), Biden said ongoing talks to free these hostages might soon bear fruit.

“We are now very close, very close,” he said. “We may be able to bring some of these hostages home quickly, but I don’t want to go into details because nothing can be done until everything is over.”

“We’ve been working on this intensively for weeks as you all know,” Biden continued, adding, “US officials have been in the region traveling between capitals.”

“Things are looking good right now,” Biden concluded.

News of the impending deal was broken by several US media outlets on Sunday and Monday, with Axios reporting the agreement would see Hamas free 50 women and children in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.