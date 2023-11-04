USA 2024, Biden also loses the Arab-Muslim electorate with the Israel-Gaza conflict

Joe Biden has ended up in a cul de sac from which it seems very difficult to escape. The 2024 presidential election is still a year away, but what in the United States they call “Jimmy Carter syndrome” seems to have already affected him. Biden risks becoming the first Democratic president since Carter not to be re-elected for a second term. It would be a historic failure for him and for the Democrats, who are not surprisingly starting to look around due to the political budget of the Biden presidency which risks becoming tragic from being a deficit.

For once, foreign policy also gets in trouble with the plans of a US candidate. What rival Donald Trump maliciously dubbed Sleepy Joe made several logical choices, on paper. But in practice he is creating several problems for himself and the United States. In an international scenario already complicated due to the intransigent break with the Russia about the war in Ukraine and the tensions with the Chineseit was added the new conflict between Israel and Gaza.

A front on which Biden he’s taking them left and right. There are those who criticize him for having a too pro-Israeli position, indulgent with a reaction that perhaps went beyond the right of self-defense after the Hamas attacks on 7 October. And then there are those who believe he is too timid in his support for Israel, a historic partner of US diplomacy. The ballet risks making him lose an avalanche of consensus even within his party.

There are many Democrats who would like to hear Biden talk about “cease-fire”. Biden instead limited himself to trying to delay the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, while also questioning the death toll, angering many, indeed very many. Included the Arab-Muslim electorate, which traditionally rewards the Democrats and which in 2020 had voted for him in approximately two out of three cases after the many exits and moves made by Trump that were certainly not favorable to the Muslim world.

Too many fronts for the USA, Biden gives space to China

Biden is dispersing that capital by militarily supporting Israel and with distances considered too timid compared to the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. On the other hand, however, the Republicans had a rather easy time challenging Biden for his unconvinced support of Israel, while also supporting what they had already supported on the occasion of the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin: “Enemies act and attack because they perceive that the US with Biden is weak.”

Also pay attention to the strategic consequences, given that many fronts have opened up with Biden. Perhaps too many, even for the most powerful army in the world like that of the USA. After Ukraine, here is the Middle East. The potential widening of the conflict a Lebanon, Syria and Iran it is seen as a nightmare. Not only because it would force the US to enter directly, but also and above all because of the chain effect it risks triggering.

The most probable consequence could in fact be that of having to put the theater ofAsia-Pacific, which instead is what the Pentagon considers a priority. This could leave the field partially open to Chinese. On the other hand, the blanket won’t be that short but it can’t be infinite either. Having to support the defenses of Ukraine and those of Israel could cause the needs of the Asian allies to lose some ground.

Not by chance, Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines they observe carefully, hoping that Hezbollah does not enter the conflict. China is also attempting to capitalize on its position of presumed impartiality on the various conflicts on a political level. The immediate call for a two-state solution after the Hamas attacks distinguished it from the US and pleased many of the countries of the so-called global South.

USA 2024, the Democrats think about Gavin Newsom

Also for all these reasons, Democrats are starting to seriously look around. Nothing is decided and Biden officially remains the only option. But there are those who are convincing themselves that to have a chance of keeping the White House they would need to change sides. And in this sense he seems to be gaining ground California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In recent weeks, Newsom he flew first to Israel and then to China. Even meeting the president Xi Jinping, before Biden who should see him on November 15th in San Francisco, that is to say again at Newsom’s house, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Not only that: Newsom was received with full honors, while in recent months Xi had avoided meeting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as well as climate envoy John Kerry.

More than as governor, Newsom’s appeared a tour as a presidential candidate. The Democrats observed and took notes, because the feeling is that with Biden there is a risk of getting stuck in that cul de sac.

