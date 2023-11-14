loading…

US President Joe Biden and two members of his cabinet were charged with failing to prevent and aiding and abetting genocide in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Al Jazeera

WASHINGTON – President United States of America (US) and two members of his cabinet were charged with failing to prevent and aiding and abetting genocide Of Gaza Strip .

A federal complaint (PDF) was filed against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday local time. They are accused of failing to prevent and being complicit in the ongoing genocide by the Israeli government in the Gaza Strip.

The New York civil liberties group, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), filed the lawsuit on behalf of Palestinian human rights organizations, Palestinians in Gaza and US citizens with relatives in the besieged enclave that has faced more than a month of relentless bombardment by Israel, which receives funding and weapons from the US government.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive on October 7. This attack followed Hamas attacks in Israel, which killed around 1,200 people.

“Many Israeli government leaders have clearly stated genocidal intentions and applied inhumane characterizations of Palestinians, including ‘human animals’,” CCR wrote in the introduction to its demands as quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

It said that such “statements of intent”, when combined with the “mass murder” of Palestinians, revealed evidence of ongoing genocidal crimes.

Many legal experts, human rights groups and humanitarian activists have also called Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide.

“Immediately after the launch of Israel’s unprecedented bombing campaign in Gaza, President Biden offered ‘unwavering’ support to Israel, consistently reiterated by him and administration officials and backed up with military support, financial and political support, even as casualties “mass civilians are escalating along with Israel’s genocidal rhetoric,” CCR said.

The lawsuit notes that the US is Israel’s closest ally and strongest supporter, as well as its largest provider of military aid – and that Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign aid since World War II.