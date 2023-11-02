loading…

US President Joe Biden meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden believes Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu only has a few months left to take office.

Biden’s confidence was revealed by current and former US officials to Politico.

According to the report, Biden told Netanyahu privately that he should think about “lessons” he could share with his successor.

A senior US official currently in office told Politico that questions about Netanyahu’s vulnerability as a leader were always “in the background”.

They believe the longest tenure of a prime minister in Israel’s history is likely to end after the first round of fighting in Gaza is over.

“There must be a reckoning in Israeli society regarding what happened,” the US official stressed.

He explained, “Ultimately, the buck stops at the prime minister’s desk.”

Biden discussed Netanyahu’s political future with his aides in recent White House meetings, including after a trip to Israel where he had the opportunity to meet the Israeli prime minister in person, according to media reports on Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Officials believe Netanyahu still has several months left as prime minister, or until the end of the initial phase of Israel’s military operation in Gaza.