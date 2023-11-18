Biden condemns Elon Musk and mega advertisers dump X

Lat the White House condemns Musk for spreading “horrific” anti-Semitic lies. The spokesman, Andrew Bates, wrote: “It is unacceptable to repeat the horrible lie behind the worst act of anti-Semitism in American history, one month after the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.” Bates is referring to a comment by Musk about ‘X’. On Wednesday, Musk commented on a post that said Jewish communities “have pushed against white people exactly the kind of dialectical hatred they say they want people to stop using against them.”

Musk, who has the most popular account on X, responded: “You told the truth.” Hence Bates’ criticism: “We condemn in the strongest terms this repugnant promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hatred, which goes against our fundamental values ​​as Americans. We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate and an obligation to speak out against those who compromise the safety of our communities.”

As reported by Corriere della SeraIBM, Apple and the EU have decided to no longer advertise on X. Musk had already lost 60% of the advertising on his social network due to the hateful messages that crowd his network: posts which, despite X claiming to be working hard to block them, accompany adverts from companies such as Amazon and NBC.

Subscribe to the newsletter