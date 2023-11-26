Suara.com – Persija Jakarta head coach, Thomas Doll, is very wary of potential threats from hosts Bhayangkara FC when the two teams meet in the 20th week of the BRI Liga 1 match at the Patriot Candrabagha Stadium, Bekasi, Monday (27/11) evening.

Bhayangkara currently sits at the bottom of the League 1 standings after collecting just 9 points from 19 matches. Meanwhile, Persija is in eighth position with 26 points from 19 matches.

Even though they will face the caretaker team, Persija does not underestimate The Guardian – the nickname of Bhayangkara FC.

“It will be a very, very difficult match because Bhayangkara will fight to survive in the league,” said Thomas Doll as reported by Antara, Sunday (26/11).

Persija Jakarta coach, Thomas Doll. (Persija.id)

“And it’s always difficult to fight against teams that are at the bottom of the table,” continued the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

The German coach’s vigilance is well founded because Bhayangkara FC has renovated its squad during the 2023/2024 League 1 half-season transfer window, to increase their chances of staying in the highest caste competition.

So far they have brought in Mochammad Fisabillah, Marcelo Herrera, Andik Rendika Rama, Osvaldo Haay, Junior Brandao, as well as a loan player from Persija itself, Witan Sulaeman.

However, Persija is also not without new ammunition. The club nicknamed the Kemayoran Tigers has brought in Arema FC’s sharp striker, Gustavo Almeida, on loan until the end of the season.

“Congratulations to Bhayangkara, because they were able to realize these agreements. “But, we also have new ammunition,” said Thomas Doll.

“Yes, I think the match will be very interesting,” he added.

It is certain that the Bhayangkara FC vs Persija Jakarta match itself will not be able to be watched live by fans of the two teams at the stadium.

Bhayangkara FC has confirmed that it will not sell match tickets, while according to league regulations this season, Persija fans are not allowed to visit the Patriot Stadium because in the match Persija will have the status of a visiting team.

Doll, who has been in Indonesia for more than a year, is still confused by the absence of spectators at football matches, although he is grateful that Persija does not have to travel far to play their “away” matches.

“Things like that are not good for the league, not good for the players. But, yes, the situation is like this. And now it will feel like a home game,” said Thomas Doll.

“Because Bhayangkara should be the host, but we also feel like we are playing at home,” concluded the 57 year old tactician.