Denpasar Voice – Bhayangkara FC is in the spotlight after buying several players to strengthen its club in the Indonesian League 1.

The club owned by the Indonesian National Police (Polri) is accused of buying players using money from raids and police tickets.

The accusation came from netizens in the comments column of one of the club’s Instagram posts with the motto Presisi.

In their post, Bhayangkara FC reported that their club had bought Osvaldo Haay.

“Good evening Bharamania! Please Welcome @valdo_haay,” wrote the club’s Remi account in its post.

In the comments column, several netizens accused Bhayangkara FC of buying players with money from raids and fines.

The accusation emerged in response to one netizen who questioned the club’s source of funds.

“Where does this team’s income come from? It’s like they don’t run out of money… not from tickets either, not much from jersey sales either,” asked the account @rzq.kzy.

“Help me with the answer, bro… from the raid, obedience was successful, hahaha,” answered the account @dirghatamadika.

“From the traffic ticket, that’s why there are so many raids on the road now,” said the account @kaang_salman.

“It’s raid season now, bro,” said the account @rehilmaulana.

The truth of these accusations is still unknown, because they did not provide evidence.

Apart from that, the Bhayangkara FC Instagram account has also not responded to netizens’ comments accusing them of buying players using ticket and raid money. (*/Dinda)