Agreement between BF Spa and EcorNaturasì

BFSpA (“BF” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed, today, an investment agreement with EcorNaturaSì SpA (“Naturasì”) and its shareholders Ulirosa SpA (“Ulirosa”), Alpa srl, Invest Tre srl , Dean Thomas William, Luisante SA, Ernst Schutz and Purpose Evergreen Capital GMBH & Co. KGAA (owners of 56.99%, 23.83%, 8.75%, 1.25%, 6.32%, 0, respectively 95% and 1.91% of the capital of Naturasì, together the “Shareholders”) aimed at developing commercial synergies between Naturasìits subsidiaries and associated companies (the “Naturasì Group”) and the companies of the BF Groupin a logic of integration of the entire production and distribution chain, based on the organizational connection of the production phases along the entire process from seed production to cultivation up to the transformation and marketing of the organic food product offered to the final consumer (the “Agreement ”).

The Naturasì Group deals with the trade, including online, and the wholesale and retail distribution of organic, biodynamic and natural food products, making use of over 300 stores. In 2022 the Naturasì Group recorded a consolidated production value of approximately Euro 406 million, a consolidated EBITDA of approximately Euro 15.2 million and a consolidated net financial position of approximately Euro 54.8 million.

The Agreement provides for (i) the stipulation between BF and Naturasì of a commercial agreement concerning the purchase and distribution, by Naturasì, of organic products produced and/or marketed by the BF Group; and (ii) the subscription of a divisible paid capital increase of Naturasì intended for BF, or a company controlled by it, for a total amount of Euro 25 millioni (the “Naturasì Capital Increase”), as a result of which the BF Group will acquire a shareholding representing 11.27% of the share capital of Naturasì (the “Operation”).

The subscription of the Naturasì Capital Increase by BF will be financed through the use of part of the resources deriving from the paid capital increase, on a divisible basis, for a maximum amount (including premium) of Euro 299,295,304, 00, subject of the resolutions of the Company’s board of directors of 16 October and 6 November 2023, pursuant to the delegation granted to the administrative body by the extraordinary meeting of BF shareholders of 27 September 2023 pursuant to art. 2443 cc (the “BF Capital Increase”).

The Naturasì Capital Increase will be subscribed and paid by BF, in the first tranche of Euro 5 million (including premium) on the execution date, scheduled for 14 December 2023, while the second tranche, of Euro 20 million (including premium) will be subscribed and paid subject to the occurrence of certain conditions precedent by 31 December 2024, linked to the definitive cessation of the effects of some contracts as well as to the confirmation of the sustainability of the value of the investments by an independent expert.

The Agreement also provides that Ulirosa and BF sign, on the date of execution of the Transaction, (i) an option contract pursuant to which Ulirosa will grant BF an option to purchase a minority package of Naturasì shares held by Ulirosa; and (ii) a shareholders’ agreement containing the terms and conditions of the mutual rights and obligations as shareholders of Naturasì, with regard to the corporate governance rules of Naturasì and the circulation of the related corporate shareholdings (the “Shareholders’ Agreement”). In particular, the Shareholders’ Agreement provides, among other things, that: (a) a member of the Board of Directors of Naturasì is designated by BF; (b) a member of the strategic committee appointed within the Board of Directors of Naturasì is chosen by BF; (c) a member of Naturasì’s Board of Auditors is designated by BF. Clauses relating to the circulation of Naturasì shares are also envisaged (ban on sale for BF until 31 July 2026, co-sale and carryover rights).

“BF shares with Naturasì the aim of bringing a wide range of high quality food products to consumers’ tablesgrown in Italy and traceable starting from the seed, obtained through innovative, sustainable, regenerative and organic agriculture, capable of enhancing the excellence of the national agri-food chain and protecting the country’s territory and natural resources” declared Federico Vecchioni, CEO of BF.

“Today the collaboration between our company and BF Spa was officially announced. The over 9,000 hectares of organic and biodynamic land of NaturaSì will be joined by the 2300 organic hectares and 300 hectares in conversion of BF Spa. This agreement will allow EcorNaturaSì to increase its availability of Italian organic products with those coming from the 12 companies and food processing sites of BF Spa. We will thus be able to further reduce our dependence on foreign supplies and address shortages due above all to the effects of climate change. But not only. BF Educational was founded, a training and specialization school to prepare young people and lay the foundations for healthy agriculture of the future. EcorNaturaSì will contribute with its forty years of experience in organic and biodynamic agriculture. An economic and cultural alliance at the same time with a common objective, that of contribute to the evolution of a national agricultural system, and no longer just a niche one, capable of ensuring the care of our Planet and healthy food for an increasingly wider segment of the population” declared Fabio Brescacin, President of EcorNaturasì.

