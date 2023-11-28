Sunday’s race at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix was truly madness. The title fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin was decided by the accident between the latter and Marc Marquez. Both ended up on the ground, but only 14 riders reached the finish line following several falls. The race was won by Bagnaia, after two errors by the KTM riders who paved the way for him.

But the “madness” began early, on the first lap, with an action that had Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi as protagonists. The Mooney VR46 team driver crashed after contact with the eight-time world champion at Turn 3. However, the accident was not broadcast on video and there was never a replay showing what happened .

The guilt of the (now former) Honda rider was intuited, because the Race Direction put the episode under investigation, even if the body led by Freddie Spencer decided not to inflict sanctions.

However, Bezzecchi didn’t like what happened or the conclusion from the FIM commissioners. After the race, in fact, the Mooney VR46 rider lashed out at Marquez while speaking to the media, including Motorsport.com. Bez defined Marc as “the dirtiest rider in MotoGP”, underlining that the stewards never do anything to him, as if he were untouchable.

“Marquez decided to let me finish the race at Turn 3. He did the same thing he had already done in Thailand: he hit me on the back”, he began, indicating that this time it was even worse than Buriram: “The problem is that this time he hit me much harder and hurt my shoulders and left foot.”

“His style needs no explanation. They decided not to show the replay because the play was very dirty. But it’s Marquez, so no one can touch him. They investigate, but don’t do anything. The commissioners never touch Marc, and he is the dirtiest rider in MotoGP”, continued the rider from Viserba.

Bezzecchi then revealed that he had tried to speak to the commissioners and Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna’s sporting director, but they didn’t want to listen to his version. Later, he went to Marquez himself, even though he didn’t believe his explanations.

“For the stewards it is always a racing accident. When you crash a rider, you at least deserve a penalty. The race is made up of 27 laps, if you throw me out at the third corner, you deserve a sanction. I went to talk to the commissioners, but they didn’t want to talk to me. I tried to talk to Carlos Ezpeleta, but he didn’t want to talk to me. So I went to Marc’s truck to talk to him. He told me that he didn’t see me, but that’s impossible,” he explained.

Finally, Bezzecchi also spoke with a view to 2024. From Tuesday, when Marc will debut on the Gresini team’s Ducati, they will be brand mates in Borgo Panigale. The Italian explained that if the #93 doesn’t have respect, it will be a mutual thing: “Marquez won’t respect the Ducati riders next year, but I’ll do the same thing.”

Read also: