Last three races of the 2023 season for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team with Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini ready to have their say in the fastest group. Marco, currently third in the general (310 points ed.), is one of the contenders for the title together with Bagnaia and Martin. Luca, on the other hand, wants to recover positions in the standings and finish on a high note.

Solid, despite his precarious physical condition, thanks to important placings in the Indonesia-Australia-Thailand triptych, Marco returns to work on the Ducati Desmosedici GP to fight with the strongest and be among the protagonists of the season finale on one of his tracks favorites. For him the weekend starts already on Thursday with a celebratory photo of the Championship finale, at the foot of the Petronas Towers, together with the other riders still mathematically fighting for the title.

“Having a complete week of recovery after three very demanding weeks, like the previous ones, was a real blessing. I rested, recovered as much as possible, recharged my batteries and I am ready to face this season finale at my best. Sepang, together with many other tracks in this final phase of the season, it is among my favourites. Very fast, with long straights, an aspect that could be favorable to our technical pack. It won’t be easy, but we will give our all to be among the protagonists between now and Valencia,” Bezzecchi said.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Ranking objective also shared by Luca (P8 in the general with 164 points ed.), another admirer of the track just outside Kuala Lumpur where he triumphed for his first victory in the World Championship (2018, Moto2 ed.). Fresh from P2 in the Sprint in Thailand, he wants to end the season on a high note.

“I’m always happy to return to Sepang, one of my favorite tracks and where I achieved my first overall victory in the World Championship in 2018 in Moto2. I’ve always been strong here, managing to adapt to the temperatures, which are often truly prohibitive. With the shoulder it goes better, in Thailand we managed Saturday’s race and the weather conditions well, while we struggled more in the race. The sensations are still positive. It will be a challenging three weeks, the objective is to end the season on a high note and collect as much as possible” , added Marini.

