But how good the passing of the years has been for Jade and Zerdy. Beyond Good & Evil It went on sale in November 2003, being as acclaimed by players as it was discreet on a commercial level. 20 years later, Ubisoft will give a new chance to shine Michel Ancel’s masterpiece. Of course, with a comprehensive update.

Without prior notice, Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition has appeared in the Xbox store. And not only that: Ubisoft+ subscribers on the Microsoft console were able to play a few games on the Microsoft console before it was removed. Logically, this means two things: an imminent announcement and a very, very soon launch. But what does it offer?





To begin with, this commemorative edition is much more than an update on a visual level: we will see models, textures and settings that are much more polished and defined, although without distancing themselves from that classic aesthetic of their time. And not only that, according to the store description, the game will appear at 4K and 60 FPS. Quite a leap in quality compared to the Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox 360 backwards compatible.

In any case, the gameplay screenshots look really good when compared to the original game and its revisions. Not like the Chash Bandicoot and Spiro remakes, but much better than the remasters where they just give the textures a rushed single.













But the news doesn’t end there: Ubisoft has updated the controls, the sound quality and has even added a quick save system and a cross-save system. We understand that the latter refers to importing your game from an eighth-generation console to a ninth-generation console, although the game has the Smart Delivery function on Xbox.

When it comes to content, there are also surprises in Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition: there will be more collectibles that will delve into the protagonist’s past, a speedrun mode for those who know the game inside out, a special gallery with development material and secrets about the game and, for that matter, the game’s achievements have been updated since HD reviews. The price? That is the only unknown we have left. So we will have to wait for the official announcement.

An anniversary gift that also serves as a prelude to the reunion

It would be unfair to say that the news about Beyond Good and Evil has taken us by surprise. And, short of getting the hang of it, this edition is a real joy for fans. However, what really intrigues us is the lack of news surrounding the sequel: Beyond Good & Evil 2 was announced in the middle of E3 2017 as one of the biggest claims of the year and, after a first stage of periodic news , Ubisoft simply stopped talking about the project.

We know that Beyond Good & Evil 2 It is not a sequel, and it is one of the most ambitious games from modern Ubisoft. But that does not mean that there are too many open fronts and little news from the French company: almost seven years later, the topics of conversation have moved on to a Star Wars Outlaws that seems to have inherited many of the ideas put into the sequel. That its creator, Michel Ancel, retired in the middle of development doesn’t help either. If there’s a time to catch up on the game, it’s now.

Rarely does Ubisoft make an announcement or release a game without having another one in the pipeline. Let’s hope this is also the case. From here, it’s time to talk about what we do know: the Beyond Good & Evil original looks better than ever and if you haven’t given it a chance yet, now is the best time to do so.

