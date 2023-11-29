The company anticipates news at the beginning of the year of the rumored remastering.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition es oficial

Ubisoft has officially announced Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Editiona remastering of the title that is rumored to be released at the beginning of the year 2024. Although it has not been specified for which platforms, the North American age rating system classified the title last August for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. In fact, the announcement was made after a recent leak in both the Microsoft Store and the Xbox achievement system.

“Well, it looks like the cat is out of the bag,” the company wrote on the social network X. “Happy 20th anniversary of Beyond Good & Evil! While we can’t wait to show you more about this special edition,there will be more news in early 2024!”, when its immediate availability or release date is possibly revealed.

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag, dagnammit. Happy 20th anniversary to Beyond Good & Evil! While we cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024! pic.twitter.com/cNxHGTnmdU — Beyond Good and Evil 2 (@bgegame) November 29, 2023

“Recently An early development build of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was mistakenly released to some Ubisoft+ subscribers“, the company has revealed. “We apologize for any confusion and want to assure our community that this version is not indicative of the final game.”

What to expect from the Beyond Good & Evil remaster

According to the Microsoft Store, Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition will have 4K resolution and 60fps frame rate. Among its improvements beyond the graphic section there will be in the control system and self-watched with cross-save.

As for its long-awaited sequel, Beyond Good & Evil 2which has been in the oven for more than two decades, the last thing that was said about the game is that at the beginning of last year its development could have completely restarted, so it could still be far from its launch.

