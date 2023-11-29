In the past few hours there has been a lot of talk about an alleged error by Ubisoft which, now, turns out to have truly been an error: Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was officially announced after the title appeared in the Ubisoft+ catalog for a few moments this morning.

Since now, as they say, “the omelette was done”, Ubisoft took advantage of the situation to announce officially this special edition of one of his most beloved titles via a tweet on its official channels.

The software house has also provided a first publication window for this particular celebratory title: the first half of 2024. To date we don’t know much about this new edition and its contents, but we already have some artwork.

The announcement of this new edition of the main title does not divert fans’ attention from another much discussed element: the sequel of Beyond Good and Evil, postponed on numerous occasions and, even today, surrounded by a patina that is difficult to remove.

Ubisoft is causing a lot of talk about itself in these hours: not only has this important title celebrating one of its greatest successes been announced, but also another highly anticipated title might finally have a release date.