Searching for an apartment has become a drama and that is why many scammers have begun to use it for their scams. A relatively affordable rental, in a central area and with decent dimensions. It is an opportunity that cannot be missed, but it turns out to be a fraud. We explain to you What is the false rental scam? and what is recommended to do before it.

The case originates from real estate or vacation rental advertisement portals. The user contacts the advertisement, interested in its characteristics. And this is where the first clues begin to appear that something is not working quite right.

Instead of being able to see the apartment directly, the supposed owner of the property makes excuses when it comes to organizing visits and requests additional information as a condition of accepting the visit. And the moment we get into that game, that’s where maybe it starts to be too late.

The mistake of giving our ID for a supposedly ideal apartment

As there is so much demand to access rental apartments, scammers use justifications such as that a prior study must be done to guarantee that we can enter among the candidates or that if we are really interested, some information is provided to get ahead of the bureaucracy.

Scammers seek to have a direct conversation with interested parties and directly request some personal information in order to proceed with the reservation.

Mª Victoria, one affected by this scam, explains to Xataka what her case was like: “I was the victim of a scam where a supposed renter offered a rental apartment.” When interested in the apartment on an online platform, the scammers contacted them by phone and offered to reserve it. If I sent him the payroll and the ID by WhatsApp.

“Without having any idea of ​​their intentions, I agreed. Apparently it is a fraud to use my data to request quick loans,” he explains. The movement of this affected person has been to report it to the Police and notify banking entities.

With this deception, the personal data of this affected person is already in the hands of cybercriminals. The extent of misuse of this data may vary in each case, but it represents a risk that must be taken into account. In 2021, the Economic and Financial Crimes Unit (UDEF) of the National Police uncovered a plot that used stolen DNIs to open bank accounts electronically and request small consumer loans.

That same year in Zaragoza, a case of fast online credit scam was tried, where it was the case that These false credit claims passed all anti-fraud controls. Although banks and credit institutions have control measures, there are cases where they are not effective and allow these fraudsters to misuse the DNI to access quick loans.

The rental platforms explain that multiple controls are carried out and attempts are made to eliminate the false rental advertisement at the slightest notification. But there is no specific pattern, as scammers usually update their ads with the intention of camouflaging themselves better and continuing to go unnoticed until it is too late.

How can we avoid it and what to do once they have our data

The National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) gives a series of tips on what to do in these cases, both to prevent falling into this type of scam and what to do if we have already given our ID in one of these false rental advertisements.

The first thing without a doubt is to stay calm and find out what data has been compromised. Depending on the data they have, we can do one thing or another. We cannot change the DNI as we would with a password, so it is recommended that Let’s search our name on the internet from time to time to try to find out if fake profiles have been created. under our profile. This is what is known as egosurfing, a practice that consists of searching for oneself to find out if others are misusing our personal data.

If bank details have also been leaked, it is recommended to speak with the bank to let us advise you. In the case of the false rental scam, Mª Victoria explains to us that she has contacted the quick credit institutions and the CIRBE, the Risk Information Center of the Bank of Spain.

To prevent falling into this type of scam, it is recommended to look carefully at the ad data. Look at the owner’s number, if it belongs to a real estate agency, if the individual has his or her address listed, if the ad is on multiple platforms and matches, and above all, anticipate suspicious movements and requests.

The National Police also recommends writing down all possible details to file a possible complaint. Giving our ID online is a risky and unfortunately very common practice. Something that the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) is trying to change, asking all companies and people to stop asking for copies of our DNI so happily.

