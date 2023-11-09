If budget is no problem for you and what you are looking for is raw power in a portable format, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-71 It could be your team. Especially if you want to get it at a discount, because Amazon currently has it for 1,599 euros with an interesting discount and, of course, with free shipping.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-71

This equipment has an official price of 1,899 euros but has been selling for a few weeks for 1,799 euros. Now therefore, we will be getting it 200 euros cheaper, (with a total discount of 300 euros), for 1,599 euros. This price also includes free and fast shipping, in a single day for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order.

As we say, this Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-71 It is a real beast in portable format. Weighing 2.6 Kg, this computer has a 16 inch IPS type screen, with WQXGA resolution, (‎2560 x 1600p), with 165 Hz refresh rate. It also has a full keyboard and RGB backlighting and yes, it comes without an operating system, although installing Windows 11 will not cost us too much effort or money.

The heart of the beast is a processor Intel Core i9-13900HX thirteenth generation, supported by no less beastly graphics GeForce RTX 4070 from NVIDIA, with 8 GB of dedicated memory and in 16 GB of RAM memory. In addition, the storage on this device is SSD type, with 1 TB capacity.

In terms of connectivity and expansion possibilities, such as wireless media, it has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 protocols. It has an RJ-45 Ethernet network connector, with an HDMI output, and in addition, it offers us 5 USB ports, three of them type A and another two of Type C.

