WHO warns China about an outbreak of respiratory disease in the country. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked China to provide details about the rise in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children, in what the WHO’s China office on Thursday called “routine” screening.

Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission held a press conference on November 13 to report an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases.

Authorities attribute this increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection that usually affects children, respiratory viruses, and the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting of early cases of COVID-19 that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

On Wednesday, WHO said groups including the Emerging Disease Monitoring Program reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China. WHO said it was unclear whether this was related to the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities or an isolated incident.

WHO said it had requested additional epidemiological and clinical information as well as laboratory results from the reported outbreak in children, through the mechanisms of the International Health Regulations.

They also asked China for more information regarding known pathogen circulation trends and the burden on the healthcare system. WHO said it had been in contact with doctors and scientists through existing technical partnerships and networks in China.

The WHO in China said it “routinely” requests information about increases in respiratory illnesses and reports of cluster pneumonia in children from member countries, such as China.

The global body decided to issue a statement regarding China to share available information, as it received a number of questions about it from the media, WHO China said in an emailed statement.