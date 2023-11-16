WhatsApp is one of the most popular applications for sending messages and light files because it is easy to use and has useful features. That said, there are unofficial software that allows you to add unreleased features, although this carries a serious risk that could put the user’s information and files at risk.

Typically, these unofficial versions of the app add extra features such as colored text, additional fonts, exclusive emojis, and much more. Unfortunately, some of the most popular mods are only found on external sites, leaving the door open for malicious practices.

According to a report from Kasperskya cybersecurity company, a new virus spreads on Android devices and it is speculated that it has already attacked more than 300,000 users.

New WhatsApp spy mod causes concern

Although preliminary investigations did not turn up any danger signs, Kaspersky experts discovered a malicious mod that includes a spy and suspicious module: Trojan-Spy.AndroidOS.CanesSpy. What does he do?

According to the cybersecurity firm’s report, the infected WhatsApp mod is installed on the user’s mobile device and contacts a C2 server and uploads confidential information. The data it steals includes phone numberhe IMEI codehe cellular network number and much more.

Reports even detect that the unofficial modification of WhatsApp collects files from the cell phone’s internal memory and sends that information to its operators. Just as worrying, it can record sound from your phone’s microphone and share the audio.

Unofficial WhatsApp app affected thousands of users around the world

It seems that this infected mod is mainly found on Telegram channels and is hiding under the name of unofficial versions of the application, such as GBWhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus y AZE PLUS. In October alone, more than 340,000 attacksbut they are expected to be much more.

At the moment, the countries most affected by this malicious and dangerous mod are Azerbaijan, Yemen and Saudi Arabia; However, it has already spread throughout the world and cases have been recorded in Canada, USA and more regions.

How to avoid WhatsApp viruses?

Now, how to avoid being infected by this spy module? The easiest and most effective option is to simply download and install the official WhatsApp applicationwhich is located in the Google Play, App Store and other verified stores.

But tell us, what do you think of this case? Let us read you in the comments.

