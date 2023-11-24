The Last of Us debuted in 2013 and closed the PlayStation 3 generation with a flourish. Yes, 10 years have passed since the launch of the iconic Naughty Dog game, which laid the foundations for future PlayStation exclusives in terms of narrative, scope and quality.

After a decade, the franchise has remained active thanks to a sequel and the HBO series, which was very well received. Outside of that, the saga has not really had any more original projects, but only relaunches that have generated controversy: ports and remasterings that, from the perspective of many, were not entirely necessary.

Now, fans thirsty for news doubt the future of the franchise, since The Last of Us Part II Remastered will arrive in months and, on the other hand, the new multiplayer title is in trouble. Is the saga in decline?

What’s happening at Naughty Dog?

Naughty Dog has not been able to escape the shadow generated by the success of The Last of Us. Proof of this is that the company has only developed one sequel in years and, since 2007, has not ventured into developing a new IP.

The studio is the great darling of PlayStation. He is that spoiled child to whom the company would not allow anything bad to happen to him or, at least, that was what we believed until a few months ago. Naughty Dog is currently going through a crisis: waves of layoffs and, apparently, poor management related to games as a service.

This caused the development of the saga’s new multiplayer to falter and made all fans doubt about the future of the franchise. Although Vinit Agarwal, director of the title, has already confirmed that the project is still in development, it is still worrying to see the team that is the spearhead of PlayStation Studios like this.

Naughty Dog and The Last of Us multiplayer are in crisis

The announcement of The Last of Us Part II Remastered was the final straw for many, as they consider that the studio is going through a bad time and is also stuck in its stellar franchise. The Last of Us (PS3) debuted in 2013 and its first re-release was not long in coming. It was in 2014 when its remastering landed on PS4. From there we go until 2022, the year in which another improved version debuted for PS5 and PC. Incidentally, the computer version arrived in a sorry state. It was an incredible oversight on the part of PlayStation, taking into account the importance of the franchise.

For its part, The Last of Us: Part II arrived on PS4 in 2020 and, in early 2024, its remaster will be ready for PS5. Indeed: the franchise already has more relaunches than original installments. What’s happening with Naughty Dog?

We know that the studio is going through a difficult time due to the difficulties of creating a game as a service. Why don’t you then bet on the safe side and make The Last of Us: Part III or take a risk with a new saga? Simple: PlayStation marked a path full of risks for its studios with games as a service and, in addition, The Last of Us continues to sell, whether in the form of a port or remastering.

That said, it is normal for part of the community to feel that the saga has been overexploited and that it has not really advanced in years. While there are already signs that a third installment is on the way and that Naughty Dog has a new IP on its hands, how long will it take for one of these projects to arrive? Will multiplayer come to fruition or will it end up being cancelled? That uncertainty is what distresses the studio’s fans.

An incredible franchise that seems stuck in time

¿The Last of Us Part II Remastered es necesario?

We understand that doing good quality things takes time and that a possible The Last of Us: Part III will take a while to arrive. However, was a re-release of The Last of Us Part II really necessary? Right now? This is where player opinion is divided.

There are those who believe that the remastering is unnecessary, since only 3 years have passed since the original release of the sequel. It is a title that can be played without any problem on PS5 and PS4. In this sense we are facing an unusual case, so it is not surprising that fans see it as a blatant attempt by PlayStation to continue making profits from the saga and fill its release calendar.

One of the main complaints is that Naughty Dog puts time and effort into such a project when its fans want something new. Many players consider that it is time for the studio to surprise and deliver a new title where it takes advantage of the full potential of PS5 and once again demonstrates its great talent.

Some people were also disappointed by the way the project was revealed: leak after leak until the companies were forced to reveal it, with no choice but to confirm everything on a Friday afternoon.

Is a remaster of The Last of Us Part II really necessary?

On the other hand, there are fans who celebrate the arrival of the remastering, as they consider that the studio’s decision makes sense. Especially for the upcoming premiere of Season 2 of the HBO series. Furthermore, for many it is not a simple re-release, as the remastering will come with interesting new features and, probably, will also mean the arrival of The Last of Us Part II on PC.

The title will include graphical improvements, reduced loading times, support for the DualSense and a new roguelike mode called No Return. In addition, there will be a mode to play the guitar freely, material about the development of the game, more accessibility options, a Speedrun mode, as well as special skins for Ellie and Abby.

The best thing for many is that all the new content can be obtained for $10 USD, as long as you have a copy of the game for PlayStation 4. This way, all the additions can be enjoyed in exchange for a small investment. Thank goodness, since otherwise the criticism of this relaunch would be even greater.

Although this update path exists and there are interesting additions, most players feel that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is simply not necessary. Over the past few months, PlayStation has struggled, perhaps like never before, to deliver content to its players.

Eye-catching novelties, but will they justify the expense?

PlayStation Studios’ release schedule looks weak, and the company has had to increasingly resort to re-releases of this type: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and The Last of Us: Part I. There are reports of that the company is preparing even more remasters, which can be a risky move if it does not offer something more to its players.

In the specific case of The Last of Us Part II Remastered, it is said that it was a project intended for new Naughty Dog developers, and that veterans are working hard on the studio’s next games.

Yes, the sequel was one of the best games of the last generation. Nobody doubts that. However, it seems that Naughty Dog and PlayStation are clinging to something that may not be enough until they move forward.

Of course, companies have the right to make one of their best works even better. In fact, it is important for posterity and new generations of players. Despite this, it still feels like a premature remastering without genuine justification.

El futuro de The Last of Us

Although Naughty Dog continues to deal with its most recent setback, the future of The Last of Us looks somewhat promising. On the one hand, we have the multiplayer project that will arrive sooner or later, if everything goes well.

There’s also the rumored The Last of Us: Part III, a sequel that seems inevitable at this point. The question is whether it will arrive for PS5 or if it will be postponed until the next Sony console. Finally, we have the HBO series, whose Season 2 suffered from the Hollywood strikes, but will be ready sometime next year.

That being said, does The Last of Us have what it takes to remain active as a franchise? Most likely yes, after all and despite its history of releases, it is one of the most beloved series in the industry and one of the sagas that has had the greatest impact on PlayStation players. Without a doubt, the franchise deserves and should move forward.

