The Milan player in the crosshairs of the investigators. The accusation is illegal gambling or betting, in the next few days he will be heard by prosecutors: on a criminal level he risks a fine, but if he played football he will be disqualified

Filippo Cornacchia-Fabiana Della Valle

15 November 2023 (modified 16 November 2023 | 00:31) – Turin

There is no peace for football. The investigation into illegal betting which also engulfed the Italian national team, leading to the disqualification of two players, Nicolò Fagioli and Sandro Tonali, is expanding, adding another piece. This time the one who ends up under the magnifying glass of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating a round of clandestine betting on online platforms, is a Milan player, Alessandro Florenzi, who has worn the Roma shirt for many years but since 2021 has is established in Milan. The news arrived yesterday evening like a bolt from the blue: Florenzi’s name, unlike that of others, had never circulated before. The Rossoneri footballer is charged with the same crime as Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo, the only three players who have so far been registered in the register of suspects, namely article 4 of law 401 of 1989, “illegal exercise of gambling or betting activities “. Florenzi, Tonali’s former teammate at Milan, would be the fourth player to end up in the Piedmontese investigation. The conditional statement is a must, because neither confirmations nor denials have been received from the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, even if indiscretions about possible news on the football front had filtered out in recent days. And so, a month after the blitz of the Turin flying squad in Coverciano to notify the investigation documents to Tonali and Zaniolo, the name of a new player emerged.

silence Milan

There was no comment from the person directly involved, nor from Milan, who made it known that they had learned the news from the agencies and were not aware of the player’s involvement. Florenzi played against Lecce on Saturday, coming on in the second half and also picking up a yellow. Not having been called up by Luciano Spalletti for Italy’s double match (he hasn’t been in the Italian squad for a while) he remained in Milan to train regularly together with his other teammates. It is still too early to say how his name came to the attention of the investigators. He could have emerged during the interrogations of one of the other three players involved or he could have emerged during the examination of the electronic devices seized from Tonali and Zaniolo in Coverciano. The investigations are still ongoing and the Turin Prosecutor’s Office maintains maximum confidentiality.

the betting round

It all started last spring, when prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta, coordinator of the investigation, began to deal with a round of betting on illegal platforms. Betting is not a crime, it becomes one if the sites in question are not considered legal in Italy, i.e. they do not have the permit to operate issued by the Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM). Not having to comply with constraints, these sites allow you to earn much more than the limits imposed in legal betting. Investigators have discovered dozens and dozens of clandestine sites worth millions and millions of euros. Outlawed platforms that can be accessed by invitation and which guarantee practically unlimited credit. For the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, the players represent a marginal aspect of the investigation. They want to understand who manages the sites in question: the suspicion is that organized crime is behind it. For this reason, Florenzi could be heard in Turin in the next few days, as has already happened for the other three, to clarify his position and provide useful details for the investigations conducted by the men of the flying squad.

the crime for Florenzi

From a criminal point of view, the Rossoneri risks at most a fine. “Whoever illegally carries out the organization of lottery games or betting or prediction competitions which the law reserves to the State or other concessionary body, is punished with imprisonment from six months to three years”, says article 4. A on a sporting level, however, it will be crucial to understand if he was aiming for football. For a member, it is not forbidden to bet in general, but it is forbidden to bet on one’s own sport. If it is clarified that Florenzi was betting on the ball, then the issue will become decidedly more serious. In this case, Florenzi could face a disqualification, as happened to Tonali and Fagioli, who confessed and reached a plea agreement and have already started serving their respective periods away from football (10 and 7 months). The fear is that the AC Milan player is not the last: after Florenzi’s, other names linked to football could emerge.

