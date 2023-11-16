The Rossoneri footballer, whose name has ended up in the investigation which aims to shed light on a clandestine betting ring, spoke to the investigators

Alessandro Florenzi arrived at the Turin Prosecutor’s Office shortly after 3pm and left around 4.30pm: he was heard as part of the investigation into illegal betting. His name is under the magnifying glass in the Piedmontese investigation which wants to shed light on a round of clandestine betting on online platforms.

The AC Milan player is charged with the same crime as Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo, the only three players who have so far been registered in the register of suspects, based on article 4 of law 401 of 1989, “illegal exercise of gambling or of betting”. Florenzi arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office accompanied by the lawyers Conte and Tognozzi, the same as Zaniolo, and was welcomed by the deputy prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta.