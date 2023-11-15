Welcome back to Vanfans, because we have something to report about the transport sector. About three weeks ago, a wind of innovation blew through the Stellantis van range, with all vans from Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot being treated to a breath of fresh air. In the article about the Citroën updates, an alert reader noted in the comments that it was strange that “there is no update to be found on the Toyota ProAce and ProAce City”, because they are of course also on the Stellantis base… And those reader was right, but Toyota has more to say than just that.

From Toyota Ducato to mild hybrid Hilux

The ProAce family is getting a third member: the ProAce Max. It shows off a nice smooth Toyota face at the front, but you don’t have to look twice to see that it is an adopted child. That is also one that was adopted quite late because the Fiat Ducato from which this ProAce Max borrows its basis is no less than 17 years old. However, this does not apply to its electric version, the e-Ducato, and the Toyota is also getting its own variant under the name ProAce Max Electric. Like its platform mates, it achieves 420 kilometers of driving range from a 110 kWh battery, while the loading volume of up to 17 cubic meters remains unchanged.

The ProAce and ProAce City also went under the knife, and they also have more smooth fronts. Their electric versions also enjoy a slightly longer driving range than before, but for more details you might as well read our article about the Fiat updates. What you won’t find there, however, is information about Toyota’s updated Hilux. For the first time, it will receive mild hybrid assistance for extra efficiency while the loading and towing capacity remain unaffected. However, Toyota is keeping more specifications to itself for now.