Of the 123,653 reviews that Starfield has on Steam83,259 are considered positive, while 40,394 go to the opposite side, largely criticizing the title of Bethesda. This mix of opinions leads to Valve classifying the set as Varied reviews, a situation that will surely not please the company.

Now, in a truly unusual move, Bethesda’s customer service team has begun responding to some users who have expressed dissatisfaction with what they played. For example, one user complains that the loading screens are too abundant, so he got a response about that detail:

“While there may be loading screens between fast travel, please note that the game’s large amount of procedurally generated data loads seamlessly in less than 3 seconds. We believe that this lack will not prevent our players from getting lost in the world we have created.”

On the other hand, we also came across a message in which the company points out that “We are sorry that Starfield did not meet your expectations“, and then they comment on the player’s discontent about the planets being empty.

“Some of Starfield’s planets are designed to be empty, but that’s not boring. ‘When the astronauts went to the Moon, there was nothing there. They certainly weren’t bored.’ Starfield’s exploration is intended to evoke “It gives players a feeling of smallness and makes you feel overwhelmed. You can continue exploring and find worlds that do have resources you need or hidden outposts to search.”

Another criticism points to the AI ​​of the NPCs, since “they chatter with dialogues that are as cumbersome as they are boring.” The members of Bethesda have wanted to defend in their response the reason behind the design of the rest of the characters.

“To make Starfield as dynamic as possible, NPCs are not fully scripted, so oddities can sometimes arise. The goal is to create believable characters on screen with realistic reactions to your character. NPC AI has been improved with the change to Creation Engine 2, which incorporates major improvements in AI that allow dynamic interactions in the different game environments.”

