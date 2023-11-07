Who doesn’t have a good impression when entering a clean and tidy workshop? All of us motorcyclists are attentive to these details, and it is a pleasure to have someone who shows us the various aspects and secrets of a workplace designed and designed to facilitate the mechanic’s work and consequently satisfy the customer.

When everything has a reason, and a work tool has its own position in space, which serves to be faster and more precise. All this also benefits the customer, who will consequently speak well of the workshop, with obvious benefits for it.

All the furniture components underline how a solution of this type, designed to rationally organize work spaces, allows you to keep the environment and tools in perfect order and efficiency.

But, in concrete terms, how should the tools be positioned depending on the space available? How should they be stored and how should they be maintained?

Now the time has come to move from words to deeds: let’s see together how we can work with our Beta Tools tools.