November 16, 2023

The Italian motocross revolution is here. In this exclusive video for the Moto.it channel, we reveal the latest addition to Beta: the extraordinary RX 450 Motocross 2024.

On board the Beta RX 450 we discover the perfect mix between tradition and innovation: a powerful but tractable engine and the latest technologies that guarantee thrilling performance. We’ll talk about how the Italian passion for quality and design translates into a bike that is not only ready to unleash on the circuits, but which also marks Beta’s great return to the world of competitive motocross.

From the 300 two-stroke that paved the way, up to the brand new 450 with dedicated chassis and 60 horsepower engine, This motocross is every rider’s dream come true. And it doesn’t end there: the twist is in the price, incredible for a bike of this stature.

Characteristics:

– Double engine mapping

– Electric starting and cutting-edge technology

– KYB suspension

– Nissin braking system with exclusive features for Beta

– Steel frame and aluminum subframe, with a renewed design to maximize performance and resistance

Expected availability from December, for less than €10,000.