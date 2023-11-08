On a technical level, the bikes share the same platform, with a 350 cc engine born from the collaboration between Betamotor technicians and those of the Tayo Motorcycles brand. Developed specifically for this project, the new electronic injection engine is capable of delivering up to 35 horsepower at 9,500 rpm. To exploit all the power and torque available, the engine has been equipped with a 6-speed gearbox and, according to Beta, reaches a maximum speed of over 130km/h. Thanks to reduced consumption and the 11-litre tank, the new ALP boasts a high autonomy that allows you to tackle even long off-road trips. The only difference regarding the engine between the two models is the mapping, developed ad hoc based on the main intended use of the model. The frame of the new Alp is a perimeter steel unit with a suspended engine and black finish, combined with a traditional fork and a long travel rear monopole.

The saddle of the Alp 4.0 is located 865 mm from the ground, while that of the Alp The standard equipment also includes the Bosch ABS system. The activation of the ABS can be conveniently checked by the warning light in the LCD instrumentation, which, among other information, also reports: fuel level, range, gear indicator, as well as the usual information such as speed, engine rpm, trip and total odometer in modern and legible graphics.