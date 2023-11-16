The Italian company presents two new products designed for those who want a light motorcycle, perfect for exploring new places, but also for getting around the city

Beta Alp X Scrambler: a perfect fusion between classicism and modernity. With an attractive design and reliable mechanics, this motorbike inaugurates a new philosophy for the Beta Alp family. Embellished with elegant superstructures and 17 and 19 inch wheels, it is ideal for lovers of Scrambler style and for those who do not give up performance on the road.

Beta Alp 4.0: the legendary model is renewed, maintaining the same technical base as the X but differentiating itself with an increased height and an aesthetic ready for adventure. Perfect for off-road enthusiasts who want a light and easy to handle motorcycle without compromising performance. Main features: 350cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 35 horsepower engine. Six-speed gearbox, for a versatile driving experience both in the city and on the road. 11 liter tank for generous autonomy. Intuitive electronics with disengageable ABS for off-road lovers. LED lights for optimal visibility and a touch of modernity.

Traveling has never been so exciting: both bikes are equipped with a double seat and handles as standard, ideal for touring. And with a significantly lower weight than maxi enduros, maneuverability is guaranteed. Simplicity and functionality: a digital dashboard provides all the information you need for worry-free adventures.