A rock-like defender, he almost never got past mid-field, to the point of not even scoring a goal in Serie A. As a scout he reported Koulibaly to Milan

With his statuesque pose and thirty years of experience, Aldo Bet was Franco Baresi’s first bodyguard, his first mother hen. It happened at the end of the 70s, when Baresi – not surprisingly nicknamed Piscinin – formed with Bet the libero-stopper pair, today we would call them central defenders. Despite his very young age – he was just eighteen – the future libero of the national team could therefore afford to abandon his penalty area and advance to midfield, so much so that Bet was there to protect him.