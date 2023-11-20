Suara.com – The company is opening pre-orders for the Oppo Reno 11 series ahead of the device’s main launch on November 23 in China. Even though it hasn’t been officially launched yet, there are quite a lot of people interested in the Oppo Reno 11.

When pre-orders opened on November 14, more than 100 thousand accounts ordered the Oppo Reno 11 within 24 hours. Pre-orders then reached 250 thousand units a week later. According to reports by Mydriver and Gizmochina, the Oppo Reno 11 series received more than 220 thousand online reservations on the Oppo Mall platform.

There are 30 thousand additional reservations via Oppo’s official online store at JD.com. These figures do not include pre-reservations made on other major platforms such as TMall and Pinduoduo.

When the Oppo Reno 11 series launches on November 23, competitors such as Honor and Nubia will also release new products. In previous news, the Oppo Reno 11 series cellphone was registered on the company’s official website. Apart from confirming the release date, the poster also provides an overview of the Reno 11 design.

The list also confirms that the smartphone will come in four color choices, namely Flourite Blue, Moonstone, Turquoise and Obsidian Black.

Oppo Reno 11. (Oppo China)

The company claims that the Oppo Reno 11 will offer features equivalent to an SLR camera. Oppo Reno 11 series will launch on November 23 at 14.00 local time. The company is scheduled to release the Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro. Based on leaks, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro comes with a curved OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The screen is also equipped with a 2,160Hz PWM Dimming feature. Other specifications include Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80 W fast charging.

The poster still does not show the front design of the Oppo Reno 11 HP. However, the side view shows curved edges and a glossy coating. The standard variant device carries a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 engine and 8 GB RAM or 12 GB RAM. The Oppo Reno 11 5G packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging.