Nintendo updates Switch game sales data as of September 30, 2023. The console sells more than one billion games.

Latest Nintendo financial report It is most revealing. The Japanese company has revealed the most updated Nintendo Switch sales data, with good growth compared to the previous year, but also wanted to talk about what has been the real driver of the business during the last quarter: the Nintendo Switch game sales.

The company has updated its list of best-selling Switch games with sales figures recorded up to September 30, 2023. This fact is worth highlighting because, although we have seen the recent launch of titles such as Super Mario Bros Wonderwhich has broken records in Europe, and WarioWare: Move It!, both are outside the period indicated by the company. That being said, these have been the best-selling Switch games between July 1 and September 30, 2023:

Pikmin 4 – 2,610,000 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 1,550,000 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 990,000 units.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 670,000 units.

Of the 4 best sellers, half correspond to recent releases. The decline of the Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel has been notable, reaching a cumulative total of 19.50 million copies. For its part, Pikmin 4 keep taking distance like best-selling delivery of the entire series, with a total of 2.61 million copies.

The strength of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe y Super Smash Bros Ultimate once again demonstrates that Nintendo has a good catalog of evergreen games, also driven by Super Mario Bros. The Movie and, in the case of the first, by some DLC that will soon take players running around Madrid.

With all these figures, plus those of a Breath of the Wild which adds another 500,000 copies or a Animal Crossing: New Horizons which totals almost 600,000 and has already sold more than all the Animal Crossing games combined, the Total Nintendo Switch games sold are 1,133,230 million units. A ratio of 8.6 games per console.

The best-selling games in the history of Nintendo Switch – Updated September 30, 2023

The Nintendo Switch game catalog has an immovable podium of successes made up of karts, social simulation and fighting. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the king of Switch sales, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. But what lies beyond?

We have the rise of a Super Mario Odyssey that surpasses Pokémon Sword and Shield, and also the consolidation of a Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that occupies position 9 in the top 10 of Switch. Mario, Zelda and Pokémon have strengthened their leadership, with the permission of Animal Crossingand they dominate the list of 10 best-selling Switch games.

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57.01 million copies.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 43.38 million copies.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 32.44 million copies.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.15 million copies.

Super Mario Odyssey – 26.95 million copies.

Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.02 million copies.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – 23.23 million copies.

Super Mario Party – 19.66 million copies.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 19.50 million copies.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 16.70 million copies.

Updates to other recent Switch games

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 12.58 million copies.

Mario Party Superstars – 11.44 million copies.

Nintendo Switch Sports – 10.77 million copies.

Pikmin 4 – 2.61 million copies.

