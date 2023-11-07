The Nintendo Switch catalog is extremely varied and in it We can find games of all kinds. From those who have marked history for the console and the company, to others who have taken the indie genre by storm and many others who have served to perpetuate the legacy of franchises like Zelda or Super Mario.

And within this wide range of titles, many They have post-credits scenes and the possibility for us to continue playing and enjoying of the title once the main plot has been overcome. In this article we will mention some of the deliveries that have fulfilled this pretext:

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

The quintessential Pokémon title that has served to give a “close” to the franchise on Nintendo Switch. We are on the verge of receiving the next DLC for Disco Indigo. But this installment of Pokémon is characterized (as in much of the saga), by remaining faithful to the origins and allow us to continue playing once the main story of Paldea is completed. That is why, with its corresponding scene after the credits, it immerses us again in its world so that we can continue completing the pending tasks.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a gem among the best Nintendo Switch games

Tears of the Kingdom is something more special in this sense, since once the main story of the same we can continue exploring Hyrule, but we will have to see some hidden scenes thanks to the Memories that we unlock. Without a doubt one of those titles that has arrived to mark history once again, and continue to ascend The Legend of Zelda franchise to even higher peaks. We leave you here our analysis of the game.

NieR Automata

Yoko Taro’s masterpiece came to Nintendo Switch to offer us a story that never goes out of style. And everyone who has tried NieR Automata has felt absorbed by a multitude of sensations, emotions and incredible bonds. The game manages to leave us one surprise after another and a multitude of endings and possibilities that we can unlock with our actions, and depending on how much we want to advance in a plot that is wrapped in mystery, tragedy and also a certain unique beauty.

Monster Hunter Rise

The latest installment of games in the Monster Hunter franchise enjoyed a temporary exclusivity on the console. The Capcom saga has gone through incredible moments and with Rise they have managed to provide a unique essence and different while they were able to maintain the origins of the saga and everything that fans fell in love with over the years. Without a doubt another of the essentials that should not be missing from your personal library of games on Switch.

It will also give us the possibility of continuing to expand our skills as a Hunter once we complete the main plot, with its corresponding scene and content after the credits.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of the Past

We are, without a doubt, facing the most extensive and complete Dragon Quest of the entire saga. The eleventh installment of the franchise swept the Nintendo Switch catalog, and one of its most unique and beautiful features is that when this title reaches the end, it is nothing more than the “beginning.” After seeing his conclusion in main storywe will have great post-game content that will make us want to continue expanding our knowledge and fun in its beautiful world.

Super Mario Wonder, one of the best Nintendo Switch games

The latest installment of the Super Mario franchise has managed to capture millions of fans and the interest and love of an entire community. Having some of the most difficult levels that we remember in a Mario in 2D perspective, Super Mario Wonder manages to sneak into this list for its replayability, and for not ending with the end credits and the main story. The Flower Kingdom hides many surprises and mysteries and we can find them and try to solve them all.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The latest installment of the Animal Crossing saga has had a spectacular start, and a somewhat bittersweet continuation. Even so, It has managed to be a game that unites different types of players within the same ecosystem. The world of Animal Crossing is always in continuous change and movement, and although we have some main objectives to complete, the authentic Animal Crossing experience never ends, since it takes patterns from our reality for its progress.

Análisis Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A game infinite that will end when you want to put an end to it.