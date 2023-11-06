Cinema is the so-called seventh art and there is no doubt about it. The different themes with which a story can be told make cinema a driving vehicle to discover situations and characters of great value. Sport is without a doubt one of the references of leisure, being key for sports platforms as can be seen in Ganabet casino, a place to enjoy all sports with greater emotion.

Returning to cinema, sport has been one of the leading themes in many films, creating true works of art that show the inside story of athletes and sports. There are many films that develop sports stories, many of them with great prizes, awards that have remained in the retinas of millions of people around the world. Below we are going to list a series of films that stand out for their great quality when it comes to showing the world of sports.

Rocky

Without a doubt the most awarded and popular film about sports and the eternal role of Sylvester Stallone is unforgettable. A film written and starring by himself, it shows the life of a humble boxer who, through effort and honor, reaches the top. An epic drama that was the highest-grossing film of 1976. To this day, it remains a symbol of sport in the world of cinema. This first film is joined by 4 more sequels.

Coach Carter

Great performance by Samuel L Jackson as the coach of a college basketball team, very striking and spectacular basketball scenes for a drama that is at a great height.

The fighter

One of Mickey Rourke’s great roles. The actor plays a professional wrestling fighter showing all the paraphernalia and drama that revolves around this harsh world. He shows the unpleasantness of this business compared to the battered protagonist’s desire to succeed again. The brilliant performance of Mickey Rourke stands out, his last great role.

Wild bull

Another great film where the world of boxing is once again the main protagonist. Robert De Niro’s brilliant performance, a very tough and wild film that shows that boxing is a sport of great sacrifice on a physical and personal level. Martin Scorsese provides a great film, one of the best of its genre.

Million Dollar Baby

Once again the sketch as the main theme of a great film directed by the acclaimed Clint Eastwood. One of Clint Eastwood’s great roles, a great drama that ends in tragedy where you see the harsh world of boxing from the inside.

Evasion or Victory

Mythical film where football is the main protagonist within the Nazi concentration camps. With the participation of great soccer players of the time like Pelé, it continues to be a great reference for a sports film. It’s incredible to see how Sylvester Stallone plays a goalie as well as he does a boxer. One of the films that must be seen without a doubt.