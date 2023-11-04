We offer you the best seeds we have found for the month of November for Minecraft, so you can live new adventures whether you are a beginner or experienced player.

Bad weather arrives, and with it best seeds of Minecraft for the month of November, and we are still on version 1.20.2.

These new seeds have all the new features included in the latest update so you can make the most of them in your games. Minecraft.

We are going to give you the corresponding seed so that you can directly access it, a brief description and some locations with their coordinates that you should visit.

So we offer you the best Minecraft seeds of the month of November in game version 1.20.2, so you can enjoy all the new features in incredible places.

Best Minecraft Seeds 1.20.2 November 2023

Seed: -3620289166610301037

We will appear between two biomes, the mountains and the desert, offering a truly impressive landscape, but one that forces you to venture out in search of resources and treasures.

In the Java version you can visit the zombie desert village at coordinates 256,144, or the ancient city at coordinates -620, -38, -624. In the bedrock version you can visit the desert temple at 73.10 or the ruined portal at 162.230.

Seed: -147999686515683229

In the seed we will appear in a place full of lush caves, and luckily you have the ocean to the east, while to the west it takes you to new biomes such as the deep forest.

In the Java version we recommend you visit the best cave of all at coordinates -1003, 19,189 and the trail ruins at -1052,191. The Bedrock version we recommend visiting the cave at -1003, 19,189 and the great ocean ruins, at -808,184.

Seed: -6941378067760014623

We’ll exit in a cherry tree biome, along with a plains biome to the west and a colder biome to the east.

We recommend you visit in the Java version a raider outpost at coordinates 352,368, or the ancient city at 221, -49, -35. The bedrock version can visit the raider outpost at 616,504 or a nice snowy town at -344,232.

Seed: 7887943438113683498

In this seed we have a multitude of varieties such as a plains village, a forest mansion and a ruined portal all within an extensive cave.

In the Java version you can visit the town mansion at 88.88; the ruined portal at 136.56 and the ancient city 456, -51, -232. The bedrock version you can visit the ruined portal at 296,136; the mineshaft at 312.-8, and the Zombie Plains village at 768.0.

Seed: -1820780390

The good thing about this seed is that it spawns right on the cliff of a large cove, looking directly at the ocean, and it is a terrain covered by a jungle biome and that extends towards a polar area covered in frozen waterfalls.

In the Java version we recommend visiting the shipwreck at 24,184 and the ancient city 232, -51,104. The bedrock version you can visit the city at 104,- 51,120 or the ruined portal -280, -312.

Seed: 7586665799269785105

This seed is perfect for lovers of valleys nestled between snowy peaks and we will leave right on the edge of a mountain with a large lake in front of us and surrounded by cliffs.

The Java version you must visit the valley of peaks at -927,258; the forest mansion at -584, -952 and the ancient city at -264, -51.56. In the bedrock version you should visit the valley of the peaks at -927.258; the valley outpost at -1112,360 and the ancient city -328, -51,120.

Seed: 1002142499220426

The beauty of this seed is that we have an oasis within the jungle that crosses the arid desert.

The Java version you should visit the desert town at -240, -416; the ruined portal in 72, -408 and the Desert Temple in 168,168. The bedrock version you should visit the desert town at 184, -296; the Desert Temple at 72, -232 and the raider outpost 100 – 808,232.

