A series of tips and tricks that we offer you so that you can improve quickly during your first games of Fortnite Origins, and with it the best possible learning curve.

The beginning of the Origins season for Fortnite is being a success, because not only is it attracting new players, but also the classics are returning to enjoy new games on previous inspired maps.

This has caused a mix of new gameplay with classic maps, which completely destroys everything that has been learned recently.

So we are going to give you a series of tricks and tips that will be great for Fortnite Origins so that you can improve quickly and adapt to everything new that has been included.

With that we will recommend weapons, uses and many other elements that you will be able to take advantage of to start strong in this season Origins for Fortnite.

Best Fortnite Origins tips and tricks to improve faster and win more games

Multipurpose windlasses

The suction cup launcher now has 20 different uses, and is practically a fundamental element in games.

As you get other versions of the weapon, make sure they have uses already unlocked. In addition, now we will not even have fall damage, so it can be used in a much more wild way.

Unlimited cracks

We are going to find a lot of cracks scattered around the map, and the best of all is that when you use them they no longer disappear, but are there unlimitedly. You can use them to move from one area of ​​the map to another very quickly or to adopt different combat strategies.

Valuable shields

In this first update we are seeing that the rate of shields that appear is extremely low, therefore, it is essential that you land in an area where we can obtain shield mushrooms, because it is the fastest method of obtaining shield at the beginning of the match.

Go for the bonfires

We have a lot of campfires that we can use now on the map, and they are practically the best alternative to recover any type of points.

Take advantage of coverage

Avoid open fields, and take advantage of places with cover, even if it takes you much longer to reach the objective.

This is because as we have very few healing elements available in this first update, damage must be avoided at all costs.

Using the bushes

We are referring to the element of the bushes, which is practically as if you had bulletproof if you know how to use it at the right time.

The importance of these weapons

It is essential that it is very important to carry any medium and long-range weapon, because as the map inspired by this season is one of the classics, they are one of those with less coverage and a lot of open space.

In our first hours the classic AR and the shotgun have worked quite well for us.

Knowing the map perfectly

Even if you played the classic season, there are small differences, especially adapted playable aspects.

It is recommended that you land in each of the locations, and learn each of the areas so that, when you start competitive games, you already have a huge advantage.

Choose game modes wisely

Although it is tempting to start enjoying the competitive modes from the beginning, since the point is to improve faster than others, you should also combine them with other modalities. This will allow us to improve as a player, but in a much more varied way.

Learn from your weaknesses

Sometimes we don’t admit that we are weak in certain aspects of the game, but it is essential to be better players.

Don’t be afraid to watch the replay of your game, learn how you were eliminated, and from there try not to make the same mistake.