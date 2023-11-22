In DC and Marvel comics there are many characters that have animal powers and here we show you which ones are the best.

Spider-Man and Ant-Man are very interesting characters because of their animal-based powers.

Do you like superheroes that are inspired by the animal kingdom? If so, you’re in luck, because in this article we are going to introduce you to the best 9 superheroes with animal powers from comics. These characters have incredible abilities that allow them to imitate, communicate or transform into different animal species. Some are heroes, some are antiheroes and some are villains, but they all have something in common: a special connection with nature. Do you want to meet them? Keep reading!

Meet the strongest heroes and villains with animal abilities

Spider-Man

We start with the most famous of all: Spider-Man, the spider-man. This superhero was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1962, and since then it has become one of Marvel’s most popular and iconic. His origin is due to the bite of a radioactive spider that gave him powers such as strength, agility, balance, spider sense and the ability to adhere to surfaces. Additionally, he uses net launchers that allow him to swing around the city and catch his enemies. Spider-Man is a brave, intelligent and funny hero, who always seeks to do the right thing and protect the innocent.

Blue Beatle

Next on our list is Blue Beetle. This superhero was created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski in 1939, and has had several incarnations throughout history. The most recent is that of Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American teenager who found an alien beetle that fused with his spine. This beetle provides him with organic armor that gives him powers such as strength, endurance, flight, energy rays and various weapons. Blue Beetle is a noble, loyal and curious hero, who is part of the Teen Titans and the Justice League.

Beast Boy

We continue with Beast Boy, the animal man. This superhero was created by Arnold Drake and Bob Brown in 1965, and is one of the founding members of the Teen Titans. His origin is due to a genetic experiment that gave him the ability to transform into any animal he has seen, whether real or fictional. Beast Boy can take advantage of the characteristics of each animal to adapt to any situation, such as flying, swimming, running or fighting. Beast Boy is a happy, joking and optimistic hero, who always seeks to have fun and make his friends laugh.

Jayna – Fantastic Twins

We continue with Jayna, the female half of the Fantastic Twins. This superhero duo was created by E. Nelson Bridwell and Ramona Fradon in 1977, and they are aliens from the planet Exxor who came to Earth to join the Superfriends. His power consists of activating his twin rings and transforming into animals or elements by saying “Shape of…!”. Jayna can turn into any animal that exists or has ever existed, from a dinosaur to a unicorn. Jayna is a brave, intelligent and compassionate heroine, who has a great affinity for animals and the environment.

Ant-Man

Ant-Man, the ant-man, couldn’t be missing. This superhero was created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby in 1962, and has had several wearers of the suit over the years. The best known is that of Scott Lang, a former thief who stole scientist Hank Pym’s suit to save his daughter. The suit allows her to change his size at will, from shrinking to the subatomic level to increasing his height to gigantic proportions. Additionally, he can communicate and control ants using a special helmet. Ant-Man is a witty, bold and humorous hero, who is part of the Avengers.

King Shark

We change sides with King Shark, the shark king. This supervillain was created by Karl Kesel in 1994, and is one of Aquaman’s most fearsome enemies. His origin is because he is the son of a Hawaiian shark god, which gives him a humanoid shark appearance. He has powers such as strength, endurance, speed, keen senses, and the ability to breathe underwater and on the surface. King Shark is a savage, cruel and voracious villain, who only obeys his predatory instinct and his insatiable appetite.

Squirrel Girl

We return to the heroes with Squirrel Girl, the squirrel girl. This superheroine was created by Will Murray and Steve Ditko in 1992, and is one of Marvel’s most beloved and funniest. Her origin is due to a blood transfusion from a squirrel that gave her powers such as strength, agility, balance, claws, fangs and a prehensile tail. Additionally, she can communicate with and control squirrels, with her most faithful companion being Tippy-Toe. Squirrel Girl is an optimistic, witty and charismatic heroine, who has been part of the Avengers, the New Avengers and the Great Lakes Avengers.

Killer Croc

Another villain who is inspired by animals is Killer Croc, the killer crocodile. This supervillain was created by Gerry Conway and Gene Colan in 1983, and is one of Batman’s oldest and most dangerous rivals. His origin is due to a rare genetic condition that gave him a humanoid reptilian appearance. He has powers such as strength, stamina, speed, regeneration, and the ability to breathe underwater. Killer Croc is a brutal, violent and lonely villain, who lives in the sewers of Gotham and leads a gang of criminals.

The requirements

We finish with Kraven, the hunter. This supervillain was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1964, and is one of Spider-Man’s most recurring adversaries. His origin is because he is a Russian aristocrat obsessed with hunting exotic animals. He does not have supernatural powers, but he does have great physical, mental and strategic ability. Additionally, he uses weapons such as knives, spears, nets and traps. Kraven is a proud, ruthless and arrogant villain, who considers Spider-Man his most coveted prey.

