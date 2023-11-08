Studio Ghibli has authentic characters that are hard to forget.

Studio Ghibli films have something special in their stories

Join the conversation

Studio Ghibli is one of the most famous animation studios in the world, with a long history of anime films that have captivated millions of people with their emotional stories and its high amount of animation. All of its settings and scripts perfectly represent what Ghibli means and, in fact, how authentic the productions are has positioned one of its films as one of the highest grossing of all timeSpirited Away.

Among the many aspects that make special to Studio Ghibli films, one of the most notable are its characters. The protagonists, the supporting characters, the villains and even the animals have a unique personality and designs that make them memorable. In this article, we review some of the best Studio Ghibli characters and why they have become so well known worldwide.

These are the most popular characters in the Studio Ghibli universe

Something that makes these characters special that we added to the list is that they have their own essence, while they always leave something that we can reflect on or appreciate, including Studio Ghibli phrases that have become emblematic. Be that as it may, in the following information, you have each of them and all its details.

San – Princess Mononoke

San is the protagonist of Princess Mononoke, a 1997 film that tells the conflict between humans and nature in feudal Japan. She she was raised by wolves and defends with his life the forest where he lives. She is a brave, determined, independent and loyal warrior, who does not hesitate to confront anyone that threatens your home or loved ones.

This is a very interesting character because he represents the wild and free spirit of nature, as well as the harmony and respect that must exist between living beings. His relationship with Ashitaka is one of the most complex and moving in cinema, as it shows the love, sacrifice and understanding that can be arise between two opposite worlds.

Chihiro Ogino – Spirited Away

This is the protagonist of Spirited Away 2001, a film in which we see how he gets lost in a magical world and must work for strange spirits in order to recover his parents. Chihiro is a spoiled, capricious and scary at the beginning of the movie, but throughout his adventure he matures and overcomes all obstacles with his ingenuity. It is one of the best because it shows us that personal growth is importantas well as adaptation to change.

Sin Cara – Spirited Away

Sin Cara is one of the most mysterious characters and intriguing characters from Spirited Away. It is a spirit without a defined form that can change its appearance depending on what it sees or what it desires. At first, he appears as a be lonely, silent and kind, who helps Chihiro on several occasions. However, upon entering the public spirit bath, he becomes greedy, gluttonous, and violent, imitate the behavior of others.

Totoro – My Neighbor Totoro

Totoro is practically the most emblematic character and beloved of Studio Ghibli. This is the forest spirit that appears in My Neighbor Totoro, a film by 1988 directed by Hayao Miyazaki where we see the adventures of two sisters who move to the countryside and become friends with Totoro and his companions. Totoro is a giant, hairy, smiling being, while he can only be seen by children. He is a faithful, fun and protective friend, who accompanies the girls in their moments of joy and sadness to protect them.

Howl Jenkins Pendragon – Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Howl is a powerful and interesting wizard who lives in a moving castle that moves through different places and worlds. He is a complex character, because has several facets and contradictions. On the one hand, he is vain, selfish and capricious who flees from his responsibilities and the war that ravages the country. On the other hand, he is sensitive, noble, romantic and brave, who he cares about his friends and by Sophie, the young woman who falls in love with him.

Arrietty – The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

This is a 14 year old girl who belongs to the tiny onesbeings that live hidden under the ground and that borrow things from the humans to survive. She is a curious, bold and optimistic adventurer, who enjoys exploring the outside world and making friends.

Kiki – Kiki: Home Deliveries (1989)

Kiki is a young witch who must spend a year away from home. home as part of your training. Thus, he settles in a coastal city where he sets up a flying delivery service with his black cat Jiji. Although she is a determined girl who strives to adapt to your new life And to help others, he also has moments of doubt, loneliness and crisis, which test his confidence and his magic. Kiki represents independence, effort, improvement and the dream that accompanies adolescence.

Join the conversation