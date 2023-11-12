Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer are just a few of the most popular anime this year.

Shingeki no Kyojin becomes one of the best anime in history

Among the large number of animes that exist, there are some that They have managed to stand out for their quality and the impact they have had worldwide in 2023. You probably already know some of these titles, as they have positioned themselves as one of the the deliveries with the most views on various platforms, both in Japan and the rest of the world.

The continuation of their stories and plot twists that they have made many followers continue to watch it with enthusiasm and expectation. In fact, something that makes these plots interesting are the best anime characters, who are characterized by how deep they are and the emotions they transmit to viewers. Considering this and many other aspects, we have decided to share with you the top of the most popular anime since it is 2023.

Meet the most popular anime of 2023

The titles that today have been positioned as one of the most important, they also remain some of the most watched anime in history. It seems that Crunchyroll and other similar platforms have earned the appreciation from a large community of fans. Without further ado, below is the complete list.

Shingeki no Kyojin

The anime that has revolutionized the world scene with its epic story, its complex characters and its shocking scenes. Attack on Titan tells the story humanity’s struggle to survive facing the threat of giant people-eaters that have invaded their world. The last season of the anime adapts the ending of the original manga, which has been one of the most acclaimed and controversial in history. Without a doubt, this is considered one of the best war anime in history.

Tokyo Revengers

An anime that combines action, drama and time travel. Tokyo Revengers tells the story of Takemichi, a young man who lives a miserable life and who one day discovers that his ex-girlfriend has died at the hands of a criminal gang. However, he has the opportunity to return to the past in order to change the destiny of your loved one and that of your friends. To do this, he will have to infiltrate the gang and confront its dangerous members.

SPY X FAMILY

SPY X FAMILY follows the adventures of Loid Forger, a spy who has to fulfill a secret mission in an enemy country. However, to achieve her goal she has to form a fake family with Yor Briar (a professional assassin) and Anya (a girl with telepathic powers). What they don’t know is that none of them know his true identity nor its objective. A fun, tender and original anime that shows the adventures of a very peculiar family.

The Eminence in Shadow

An anime that parodies the isekai genre with a lot of humor and irony, as it focuses on the life of Cid Kagenou, a boy obsessed with being the hidden villain behind everything. When he dies in an accident, he is reincarnated into a world of magic and swords where he decides to create a secret organization to manipulate events from the shadows. However, everything gets out of hand when she encounters real heroes, villains and conspiracies.

Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone is one of the best science fiction anime and follows a young scientific genius named Senku who wakes up in a world where all of humanity has been petrified. With the knowledge of him, decides to rebuild civilization from scratch and find a cure for the rest of the people who have not been able to save themselves from this phenomenon. However, not everyone shares your worldview and you will have to confront other survivors with opposite ideologies. An anime that teaches and entertains in equal parts.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

It is one of the most popular isekai anime that breaks the clichés of the genre with a dark, realistic and exciting story. The Rising of the Shield Hero shows us the story of Naofumi, who is summoned to another world along with three other heroes to save him from waves of monsters. Even though everything starts to go well, Naofumi is betrayed, falsely accused and despised by everyone for be the shield hero, the weakest of the four. With the help of a slave named Raphtalia and a monster named Filo, he decides overcome adversities and prove your worth as a hero by helping the innocent.

Tsurune

Tsurune shows the beauty and the elegance of archery Japanese, also known as kyudo. Tsurune follows the story of Minato, a young man who lost his passion for kyudo after suffering a trauma in a competition. Thanks to the support of his friends and a mysterious archer, Minato decides to practice again the sport he loves and participate in the national tournament. It is an anime that transmits the values ​​of kyudo, such as concentration, harmony and improvement.

Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs tells the story of Atsushi, a young orphan who joins the Armed Detective Agency, an organization made up of people with special powers based on their literary works. Together with them, you will have to solve strange cases and confront the Port Mafiaa rival organization that also counts famous writers among its ranks.

Classroom of the Elite

Classroom of the Elite explore psychology and sociology of elite students, focusing especially on a young man who enters a prestigious school where students are classified according to their academic and social performance. Kiyotaka is assigned to class Dthe lowest of all, where he meets Suzune, an intelligent and cold girl who wants to ascend to class A. Together, they will have to overcome tests and obstacles that the school imposes on them to achieve their objectives.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Unlike other zombie anime, this one puts a comedic and optimistic spin on the genre for its absurd and fun style. Here Akira is a boy who hates his job and his life for being exploited and feeling in constant stress on a daily basis. Everything is the same until one day he wakes up and discovers that the world has been invaded by zombies. Far from being scared, Akira feels liberated and decides to enjoy everything he always wanted to do before he died, writing down your 100 wishes on a sheet to fulfill them step by step.

Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War

This is the anime that adapts the final arc of the Bleach manga, one of the most successful of all time. Bleach TYBW narrates the war between the shinigami and the quincys that threatens to destroy the balance between the human world and the spiritual world. Ichigo Kurosaki will once again have to use his abilities to stop Yhwach, who seeks absorb the power of the Spirit King.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Among the best shonen anime is undoubtedly Jujutsu Kaisen. The story follows Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student who accidentally swallows Sukuna’s finger, the king of curses and becomes his guest. Now, he will have to learn to control the power of him already. fight curses along with other exorcists until all the cursed fingers are collected.

Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon hunter after one of them attacked his family. With spectacular animation, an exciting plot and charismatic characters, Kimetsu no Yaiba has captivated millions of fans around the world, especially with the third season that has given us more clues about one of the best villains in anime history.

Record of Ragnarok

This installment presents a epic battle between the Gods and humans most notable in history. Each of them must face each other in a duel to the death to decide the fate of humanity. With a striking visual style, some intense fights and irreverent humorRecord of Ragnarok is a work that leaves no one indifferent.

Vinland Saga

The protagonist of Vinland Saga is Thorfinn, a young Viking who seeks to avenge his father’s death at the hands of a mercenary named Askeladd who took advantage of his nobility. Set in the era of exploration and wars between kingdoms, Vinland Saga offers a realistic and raw view of life of the Nordic warriors, as well as a reflection on the meaning of violencehonor and what it means to have a full life.

