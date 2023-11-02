Update November 1, 2023: we have updated the list of 10-inch tablets by adding options, retouching the information and updating prices.

To make your life easier and, above all, get the best prices so that you can save money, we have chosen some of the best 10-inch tablets that you can buy today despite the fact that it is increasingly difficult to find them, as it is increasingly The 11 and 12 inch format is popular.

The reasons why it is worth it 10 inch tablet They are simple. It is a perfect size for watching videos or browsing the internet, even for reading e-books, although smaller tablets are better for this. Even if you are fond of drawing it is also a good size.

Samsung, Apple and many other brands have 10-inch tablets of all prices suitable for everyone. You can also find options with iPadOS, Android and even Chrome OS, which are quite versatile due to their operating system and applications focused on Google cloud services.

10th generation iPad

Apple

Although the size is already close to 11 inches, the new generation of entry-level iPad from Apple is one of the best options of the moment. Thanks to its powerful and efficient processor, the new design, unified with the rest of the iPad and accessories, can be your next tablet.

There are reasons to buy this 10th generation iPad and although it is true that it is now more expensive, it is a completely renewed iPad inside and out that will not disappoint as a long-lasting tablet.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad

One of the latest Xiaomi tablets is a really economical option for those looking to control their expenses. Is about Redmi Tabthe first tablet to arrive in Spain under the name of the cheap Redmi brand.

It is a tablet with 10.61 inch 90Hz screena MediaTek Helio G99 processor, an 8000 mAh battery with good autonomy and a simple, but striking design with some colors.

It has 4 speakers to be able to listen to any video or music well. It also has two 8 Mpx cameras, both on the back and the front, where it is a wide angle to be able to see more of you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

One of the tablets with the best quality-price ratio with Android that you can get from Samsung, a brand that many people appreciate and are loyal to from their cell phones to their Smart TVs, is this one. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

A tablet with a 10.5-inch screen that is in its entry-level range, so it is not one of the most powerful, but it is perfect for consuming content of all kinds, on the web, with streaming apps and much more.

Of course, at ComputerHoy.com we have analyzed this Galaxy Tab A8.

Huawei MatePad 10.4

Huawei

It is one of the Android tablets most similar to Apple’s standard iPad both in the shape of the screen and the general feel it offers in the hand. Huawei has done very well with this tablet, and it is one of the latest exponents with this format and size.

The only downside is that you will have to figure out how to install Google services on it.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Although it came out a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 is still a good option for users who want a tablet and need Windows, but who do not need the power and extra options that its higher-end models offer.

The Surface Go 3 has an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD. Although its hardware is more modest than the laptop or tablet options with Microsoft computer hardware, this one is much more compact and lighter, without cutting back on connections.

It is perfect for university students unless they are very demanding users in which case the processor will be limiting.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

One of the busiest tablets that we have been seeing in recent months is this 3rd generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. And its quality-price ratio is enviable.

It has a 10.61-inch screen with 2K resolution, as well as a Helio G80 processor with good performance for games. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage expandable using microSD cards of up to 1TB.

Perfect for virtually everything, from daily browser use, social networking, and casual gaming.

realme Pad

Realme, a brand especially known for its mobile phones, has hit the nail on the head with this realme Pad. A 10.4-inch tablet with 2K resolution that is really cheap and is among our most interesting options if you want to save.

It has a good 10.4 inch screen and with 2K resolution, 64 GB storage and with the option to increase it up to 1 TB with a microSD card.

In our analysis it stood out for its design, sound quality and battery life.

Honor Pad X8

One of the latest tablets to appear on the 10″ inch market is this one Honor Pad X8. It is a tablet dedicated almost entirely to consuming content such as videos or movies, but without ceasing to be an option that with a keyboard can be used to study or work with light tasks.

It has a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, stereo sound and a 5,000 mAh battery, a more than competent MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor that can handle any game or app you want, in addition to browsing or watching thousands of hours of video on streaming platforms.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Amazon / Getty

A different option for the list: neither iPad OS nor Android, this Lenovo tablet includes Chrome OS, a Google operating system that is usually found on cheap laptops, but is also adapted for tablets.

Is about Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebookwith a 10.1-inch screen and a magnetic keyboard that can become a laptop whenever you want.

Blackview Tab12

Blackview

Blackview Tab12

Blackview Tab12 It is a very interesting option from a brand that has been on Amazon for a long time and also has products such as mobile phones.

It is a 10-inch tablet with Android 11 as the operating system, Full HD resolution and 64 GB of storage. In addition, it has a 4G connection to connect to mobile networks and always have a connection wherever you are.

The best thing is its price, less than 200 euros with free shipping costs on Amazon. Not bad for a tablet with which you can enjoy all your online content anywhere in the world.