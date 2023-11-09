Berzerk: Rechargeddeveloped and published by ATARI, is now available on consoles and PC. Historical retelling of a great classic from the past, it leads players into a futuristic labyrinth dominated by robots thirsty for blood and power. Inside, players will make their way through an endless labyrinth inhabited by the master Evil Otto. Furthermore, Local co-op with a friend is added to survive this twin-stick shootera revival with an eye to the past and present.

Megan McDuffee’s original soundtrack, made with sci-fi synthesizers, reproduces the atmosphere of a harrowing shootout inside a space station, and that of a typical 1980s arcade in arcades.

